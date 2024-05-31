Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Howell Embracing Challenges Of Backup Role
It's never easy to go from a starter to a backup, but it's the harsh reality that several NFL quarterbacks endure each year.
This year, Sam Howell is one of those quarterbacks. The 23-year old started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders last season, but following a trade to the Seattle Seahawks in March, he is now a backup behind Geno Smith, who was named the undisputed starter by coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider shortly after the deal came to fruition.
However, Howell isn't backing down from this "setback" and is continuing to give it his all every single day.
"In this league to be able to play, you’ve got to compete and that’s what I’m willing to do, no matter what the situation is, no matter who the starter is. If I’m the starter, I’m coming to compete every single day," Howell told reporters Thursday. “Geno has been great. I’ve learned a lot from Geno and he’s a great player. I have a lot of respect for him and everything he’s been through in his career.”
Howell had some high highs last season in Washington, but his lows were equally as low. Notably, he led the league in sacks (65) and interceptions (21). A good chunk of the blame falls on a terrible supporting cast, but it still isn't the best look for Howell.
That said, Howell is still very young, even younger than many quarterbacks selected in this year's draft. With so much room to grow, Howell is happy to take last season as a learning experience.
“I think I could play some smarter ball. I think there were times where we were down big in some games, I was a little too aggressive just trying to make something happen trying to get us back in the game,” Howell said. “The turnovers are just way too high for what I wanted and what the team needed. I think that’s definitely something I can take from last year.”
The Seahawks have been very high on Howell since his arrival, and if he continues to give it his all, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get meaningful snaps this season and potentially emerge as a long-term starter under center.