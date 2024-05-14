All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks' Sam Howell Watch Starts at OTA's

The Seattle Seahawks could see a quarterback controversy begin at OTA's.

Jeremy Brener

The Seattle Seahawks gave the future some attention this offseason when they traded for third-year quarterback Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders.

While Howell isn't expected to start Week 1 over Geno Smith, it certainly has raised eyebrows and leads to a potential quarterback controversy.

"Geno Smith has revived his career while serving as Seattle’s starter the past two seasons. But the Seahawks’ trade for Howell, who started for Washington last season, shows they clearly have an eye on the future," The Athletic writes. "Howell remains an unfinished project, but he’s a competitor and will do everything he can to push Smith for playing time. The offseason practices and training camp should give an indication of how significant the gap is between the steady Smith and Howell. Smith passed for 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions while going 8-7 as a starter last season; Howell had 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns, 21 interceptions and a 4-13 record."

Both Howell and Smith will learn a new offense this offseason, and the new regime may favor Howell's ability to run that Smith doesn't have as much of.

That being said, Smith has the upper hand and experience with the personnel. His chemistry with his receivers gives him an edge and should have him start the season over Howell. However, there is a leash with Smith, and if he struggles, Howell can jump in. Howell's performance this offseason, beginning with OTA's, will determine how short that leash is and how willing the Seahawks will be to make a change at some point during the season.

