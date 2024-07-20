Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers Set For Elite Uniform Matchup
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have formed the NFC West's fiercest rivalry over the past several years, and even though it's not quite as heated as it was a decade ago, there's clearly no love lost between the teams.
This season, though, the two teams have come together to do something special for their Week 6 matchup in Seattle.
Last week, the Seahawks announced their gorgeous royal blue throwback uniforms, which they coincidentally revealed exactly a year ago on Friday, would return in Week 6. These uniforms, which Seattle wore twice last season, quickly became fan favorites across the NFL, so seeing them come back once again was very welcome.
This left the 49ers with an obvious choice, and they delivered. On Thursday, San Francisco revealed its uniform schedule for the entire season, and the only game where the team will wear its all-white 90s throwback uniform is against Seattle. This creates an extremely rare all-throwback game, which will be an absolute treat for the eyes.
Then again, seeing San Francisco bust out these uniforms for such an occasion isn't that much of a surprise. After all, the 49ers have worn these threads for the past five matchups in Seattle, going 2-3 in said games. Still, it's a great look that never gets old.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks went 1-1 in their throwback games last season, defeating the Cleveland Browns 24-20 at home and falling to the Dallas Cowboys 41-35 on the road.
More importantly, they've also lost the past five matchups against the 49ers with none of them being particularly close. If it means anything, though, the last time these teams met wearing these uniforms came on Dec. 21, 1997, and that game ended in a 38-9 victory for Seattle at the Kingdome.