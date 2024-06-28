Where Do the Seattle Seahawks' Uniforms Rank in the NFL?
Most sports fans love talking uniforms. It's something that unites the fanbase. It gives us a sense of tribalism, regardless of background, ethnicity, beliefs, or any other differences humans can have. When fans pour into Lumen Field, or anywhere else Seattle Seahawks fans congregate, wearing the team's colors (and jerseys) is an instant friend finder.
Everyone has opinions on uniforms. It's part of the experience. The Seattle Seahawks have had several combinations and colors of uniforms over the years. I personally think their current set (including the throwbacks once or twice a season) is their best. Saving the royal, silver, and green threads for a marquee game or two each season makes it more special in my opinion. Like an event.
That being said, where do the Seahawks' uniforms rank against the rest of the NFL? This is talking about their entire set - home navy, road white, action green, and throwbacks. Some NFL teams have iconic sets that have hardly been altered in decades. Others seemingly change every few years. Do the Seahawks have one of the best sets in the NFL?
Of course, whenever we are talking uniform rankings, these are strictly opinions. There are no stats involved. There is no quantifiable way to settle this debate. It is purely opinion on aesthetics.
USA TODAY recently ranked the Seahawks at No. 5 overall in the NFL, citing the solid combo of the throwbacks mixed in with the modern look.
Yardbarker ranked each team's "alternate" uniforms, with Seattle getting two submissions with the action greens and throwbacks. Both sets were ranked in the top half of the list. The NFL media is very high on Seattle's uniform set in general. The action green came in at 21st (out of 41) and the throwbacks made it all the way up to fourth.
Only the Eagles' Kelly Greens, Patriots' Pat the Patriot throwbacks, and the creamsicles of Tampa Bay beat out Seattle's royal blue and apple green with silver threads.
That's a good start for where we should place Seattle. Clearly, their throwbacks buoy them up and raise the possible floor of where we put them.
It's hard to pit the Seahawks against historically iconic kits like the Cowboys, Packers, Steelers, Raiders, and Bears. Even if some of those don't have the same pop of color on TV as Seattle does.
It certainly would be a "homer" move to rank the Seahawks as the best uniform set in the NFL. However, you shouldn't have to scroll too far down to find Seattle's threads. They are excellent. Also, they are one of the more unique teams where there's something for everyone. Some prefer the traditional navy blue, which Seattle has stayed true to over the last 20-plus years in some fashion.
Others love the action green with its brash, unapologetic look that resembles a chemical that turns people into supervillains in comic books.
And of course. who doesn't love the throwbacks? The Seahawks have an impressive and versatile lineup. Even the road whites look crisp with the hints of blue and green. Plus, that's the one uniform with images of the Seahawks actually winning a Super Bowl.
The Seahawks are most certainly in the top 10 of the NFL's uniform sets. Even that may be an undersell. Admittedly, there are few that are more iconic and perhaps even more pleasing to the eye. The Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Dallas Cowboys are synonymous with professional football. The Raiders belong on that last too. And, some Seahawks fans may want to plug their ears or cover their eyes for this, as the San Francisco 49ers also should be high on the list. The Bears could be on this list as well for some, however, their uniform don't quite pop like some of the other ancient franchises' kits.
The Eagles deserve credit for bringing back their Kelly Greens. That might push them up against the Seahawks. But Seattle's overall variety and bright colors wins out.
It's hard to argue against history and tradition. While the Seahawks have upper-tier uniforms, they don't quite have the nostalgia and staying power of some franchises mentioned.
That puts the Seahawks at sixth. Among teams who have only existed for the past 50 years or so, the Seahawks have the best uniforms. Especially if the throwbacks become a permanent part of the rotation, the list of NFL teams with better quality and variety of uniforms than Seattle is shorter than the hours of total darkness in June in the Pacific Northwest.