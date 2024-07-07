Seattle Seahawks Send Support To Minnesota Vikings After Rookie's Tragic Death
Tragedy struck the NFL world on Saturday morning when Khyree Jackson, a fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in this year's draft, and two of his high school teammates tragically died in a car accident just after 3 a.m. ET, according to Maryland State Police.
After news of the tragedy broke, the Vikings received an outpouring of support from across the NFL world. The Seattle Seahawks were one of many teams to offer their support with a heartfelt message.
"Sending our deepest condolences to Khyree's family, the Vikings organization, and all the victims affected by this tragedy," the Seahawks wrote on X.
Jackson, 24, began his college career at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, but transferred to Alabama in 2021 and again to Oregon in 2023. He earned a first-team All-Pac-12 selection after recording 34 total tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions on the year. Jackson was the No. 108 overall pick by the Vikings in April.
Also killed in the crash were former Isaiah Hazel, a 23-year-old who played at Maryland and Charlotte, and Anthony Lytton Jr., a 24-year-old who played at Florida State and Penn State. Police say that Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lytton was transported to the hospital before hospital personnel pronounced him dead.
Investigators believe that Cori Clingman, the driver of the vehicle that struck Hazel's, was attempting to change lanes when she hit the Dodge Charger the three players were in, causing it to leave the road and strike multiple tree stumps. Investigators also believe that alcohol contributed to the crash. Neither Clingman nor her two passengers were injured in the accident.
Jackson quickly endeared himself to Vikings fans, and was a contender to start during his rookie season.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of Khyree's passing. Khyree had an extremely bright future ahead of him as a player, and it was clear he was dedicated to being a tremendous person who made a positive difference in people's lives. We are thinking about Khyree's family and friends and all members of the Minnesota Vikings following this devastating loss," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wolf said in a statement.