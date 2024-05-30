Seattle Seahawks Ex Sidney Rice To Open Winery In Woodinville
Over a decade since his release from the Seattle Seahawks and ultimately announcing his retirement from professional football, Sidney Rice continues to thrive in the Pacific Northwest away from the field.
The former Seahawks receiver and business partner Tim Lenihan are bringing Dossier, their very own winery, to Woodinville, Washington, the Pudget Sound Business Journal reports. Woodinville is just over 20 miles from Seattle, so fans should have a chance to stop by and support Rice's business.
The 1,350-foot tasting room will reportedly open this summer. This will be Dossier's second tasting room, as the first opened in Walla Walla, Washington in October.
Rice and Lenihan first founded the label in 2021, but the former's interest in wine goes back much further. In an interview with 425 last summer, Rice revealed that he developed an interest in wine when he was playing with the Minnesota Vikings from 2007-2010, more than a decade before the label's founding.
“I first got into wine while living in Minnesota; my friends and I drank riesling before I knew about other options,” Rice said.
Rice, 37, spent three seasons with the Seahawks from 2011-2013. In 33 games with the team, he caught 97 passes for 1,463 yards and 12 touchdowns. Of course, he was also a part of Seattle's Super Bowl squad in his final season, although he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 of that season and didn't produce much after that point.
Unfortunately, injuries were a common theme throughout Rice's entire career. He suffered multiple knee injuries, a major hip injury and more than one concussion. Due to all the injuries, Rice retired from the NFL in July of 2014, just a few months after his Seahawks release and at the relatively young age of 29.