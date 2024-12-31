Seahawks Sign 2 Players to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks are still tinkering their practice squad ahead of the regular season finale, signing linebacker Michael Dowell and cornerback Tyler Hall on Tuesday, the team announced.
Seattle had two vacancies after placing running back Kenneth Walker III on injured reserve and signing George Holani from the practice squad ahead of its Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears. The practice squad is now full ahead of their Week 18 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams.
Both Dowell and Hall have each spent time with the Seahawks' practice squad this season.
Dowell played safety in college at Miami of Ohio and Michigan State before going undrafted in the 2024 draft. He spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals in the preseason and took snaps at safety before landing with the Seahawks the first time on Oct. 30.
Seattle views Dowell as a linebacker, and is signing him as such for the second time. Dowell measures in at 6-1, 221 pounds — a prototype size for either position.
Hall also went undrafted in 2020. He's spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles in five years as a pro. Hall has appeared in 31 games and made six starts, totaling 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and four pass deflections.
Originally signed by the Seahawks on Sept. 24, Hall has most recently been a slot cornerback when playing significant snaps with the Raiders in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Seattle is likely just filling out their practice squad with familiar faces, but it's possible there are some minor injuries they are adding insurance for. The Seahawks' first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday.
