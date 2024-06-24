All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Sign RB Ricky Person Jr., Waive 3 Undrafted Rookies

Bolstering depth in the backfield with a breakout star from the UFL, Person Jr. will now have a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Seahawks.

Corbin K. Smith

Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Birmingham Stallions running back Ricky Person (23) stiff arms Arlington Renegades defensive back Myles Dorn (46) during the second half at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Birmingham Stallions running back Ricky Person (23) stiff arms Arlington Renegades defensive back Myles Dorn (46) during the second half at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Headlining a quartet of moves on Monday, the Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of former North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr., who recently helped the Birmingham Stallions capture a USFL and UFL championship in back-to-back seasons.

In additional transactions, the Seahawks waived undrafted rookie running back TaMerick Williams, cornerback Ro Torrence, and outside linebacker Rason Williams II, leaving two openings on the team's 90-man roster less than four weeks before rookies report for training camp. No corresponding signings were announced.

Originally starring for the Wolfpack in the ACC, Person Jr. rushed for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons with the program. Going undrafted, he signed with the Ravens initially before being released shortly thereafter and eventually joined the Stallions as part of the upstart USFL.

While the 6-2, 217-pound Person Jr. didn't play much during his first season in Birmingham, he emerged as a key cog in the team's title run this spring after the USFL and XFL merged to form the UFL, rushing for 297 yards and six touchdowns in six games along with 13 catches for 150 yards as a receiver. He capped off a strong season eclipsing 100 rushing yards in a title game victory over the San Antonio Brahmas earlier this month.

Back in the NFL for the first time in two years, Person Jr. will join a talented Seahawks backfield group featuring former second round picks Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. The team also has second-year back Kenny McIntosh returning along with undrafted rookies George Holani and Kobe Lewis, who played their college ball at Boise State and Florida Atlantic respectively.

