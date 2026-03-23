What Daylen Everette Visit Means for Seahawks’ Draft Decisions

The Seattle Seahawks will use the final month of prospect evaluation for the 2026 NFL Draft to determine which players best fit their system. They are also taking serious measures to level out when a certain draft need will be filled, which is critical considering the Seahawks have only four picks in the draft.

Seattle is planning for several more prospects to visit the team facility. One of the least prospects to visit is Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette, according to NFL.com's Arye Pulli. Everette is best known for his explosive speed, quick twitch, and big-play moments.

Seahawks Want Some Speed at Cornerback

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) react after a play during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Usually, a cornerback needs to be fast and explosive to be great at their position. Everette, however, is one of the fastest defensive backs in this 2026 NFL Draft class. He accounted for a 4.38 40-yard dash time, which was second among cornerbacks in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He also showed his quick, twitchy moves in various position drills. NFL Next Gen Stats gave him the third-best athletic score in the combine.

Everette accounted for 10 pass breakups this past college football season and three interceptions in 2024. There are, however, certain areas that Everette could improve on that make him a day two prospect. One of the biggest is his ability to slowly shift when making a cut, or his slow reactivity.

Still, the Seahawks could utilize a speedy corner like Everette, as most of the starting corners have more versatility and ability to play well in tight-man coverage. He could be put in certain coverage schemes and packages, but most of all, he solidifies the depth lost when the Seahawks let Riq Woolen walk to the Philadelphia Eagles during free agency.

Seahawks Need Other Positions Taken Care of First

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Everette is not a top-tier name among the cornerbacks in the 2026 Draft Class. He will be considered a project with special traits, which would be perfect for the Seahawks' defensive coaching staff to develop. If the Seahawks could get Everette in the second or third round, it would allow them to fill the other main roster needs, including running back and interior offensive line.

​The Seahawks return 20 of their 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team. Coby Bryant's loss at free safety can be confidently replaced by Ty Okada, who becomes a full-time starter. The running back position is still the big problem, as newly signed Emanuel Wilson and George Holani are set to be the top two rushers set to replace Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks will also have Zach Charbonnet for an unknown amount of time after tearing his ACL in the postseason.

Seattle might have to find a solid prospect in the first round to find a more confident starter and potential franchise running back of the future. There is also the option for the Seahawks to find an interior offensive line like a top-tier guard if they were to slip to pick No. 32. The right guard was too much of a liability at times to keep the pocket clean for quarterback Sam Darnold or extend drives. If Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane or Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis were to fall to the Seahawks, they should seriously consider taking them.

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