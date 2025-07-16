Seahawks social media congratulates Mariners superstar on Home Run Derby win
The Seattle Seahawks are normally the main attraction in the Emerald City, but with them deep in the offseason, it's the Seattle Mariners, and specifically star catcher Cal Raleigh, have taken up the mantle.
Raleigh, affectionately known by his nickname of "Big Dumper," has been one of the biggest stars in baseball this season. The 28-year-old leads all of Major League Baseball with 38 home runs and 82 runs batted in at the All-Star break, and is firmly in the race for the American League MVP award.
As if Raleigh's season wasn't impressive enough already, he just added another impressive bullet point to his resume.
On Monday night, Raleigh won the MLB Home Run Derby by defeating Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero 18-15 in the final round. He became the first catcher to ever win the Home Run Derby - as well as just the second Mariner to win it behind Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who won it in 1994, 1998 and 1999.
"Usually, the guy that's leading the league in homers doesn't win the whole thing," Raleigh said. "That's as surprising to me as anybody else."
After a great performance, the Seahawks gave a congratulations to Raleigh on social media late Monday night.
"Big swings and a big win for Big Dumper," the Seahawks wrote. "Congrats Cal Raleigh on winning the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby!"
Perhaps the best part for Raleigh is that he got to win alongside his family. His father, Todd Raleigh Sr., pitched to him throughout the derby, while his younger brother, Todd Raleigh Jr., caught behind him.
"Anybody that's ever played baseball as a kid dreams of stuff like this," Cal's dad said. "I dreamed of it. He dreamed of it. When you're a parent, you look at it differently because you want your kids to be happy."
