One Telling Statistic Proves 2025 Seattle Seahawks Are Historically Dominant

For NFL teams, from a football perspective, goal number one is to win the Super Bowl. All other desires and hopes are secondary to it, and without accomplishing it, everything else feels a little hollow. Goal number two would probably be being the best team in the league, although that ends up being a punchline if goal number one isn’t accomplished in tandem.

In 2025, the Seattle Seahawks accomplished both of those things. Obviously, they won the Super Bowl. They went 14-3 during the regular season, winning six games by at least three scores and losing those three games by a combined nine points. They added another blowout in the postseason, and we’re some garbage time away from putting up another in the big game.

They won the toughest division in football, and then had to win it again with their path through the playoffs. They played a hard schedule. They fixed their biggest flaw (turnovers) by the end of the season, registering zero of them in the final four games. They scored the third most and allowed the fewest points. By any reasonable measure, the Seahawks were the best team in the league for 2025.

So now, how do they stack up with other Super Bowl champions? Are they one of the best teams ever? Are they merely good? One of the lesser squads to hoist the Lombardi? We’ll be debating that one for years. But for my money, they should be near the top, and one statistic backs this stance up pretty firmly.

‘Stat Acccount’ on X is one of my favorite accounts on the platform, as they post a lot of fascinating data that helps peel back the layers of the game of football. Monday night, the day after the Super Bowl, he posted a collection of data that suggests the 2025 Seahawks might be the best NFL championship winning team this decade.

It’s all about point differential. Specifically, average point differential for a team throughout a game. It makes sense that the better teams would be winning games by large margins, while the weaker ones would be scraping by with narrow victories. Those elite teams would also lose their games by tight scores, while lesser champions would be susceptible to big losses.

The 2025 Seattle Seahawks averaged a lead of 7.39 points, beating out the 2016 New England Patriots at 7.22 for the best average margin for any super bowl winner since 2000. If you adjust for strength of opponent, the Seahawks are boosted to 7.56, which is number one by a pretty wide margin. Second place is the 2004 Patriots, at 6.96.

The 2025 Seahawks are second in end of game point differential since 2000, behind only their predecessors the 2013 Seahawks. Both squads averaged an end of game margin of about thirteen points, significantly better than any other champion this century other than the 04 Patriots. Basically, the Seahawks get on top early, pile on, and keep it up until the final whistle.

There are many ways to judge how good an NFL team is historically, so I doubt this will settle any debates. But this seems like a pretty solid foundation, so I think it’s time to start thinking about this 2025 Seahawks squad as something special. Not only are they Super Bowl Champions, they’re a powerhouse.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the New England Patriots. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

