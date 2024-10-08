All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Swap Linebackers on Practice Squad

Bringing in an established veteran special teams contributor, Ezekiel Turner will return to the Pacific Northwest on the Seahawks practice squad.

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) and punter Blake Gillikin (12) tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Swapping a former Washington Husky for a former Washington State Cougar, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran linebacker Ezekiel Turner to the practice squad and waived linebacker Devin Richardson in a corresponding move.

Going undrafted out of Washington in 2018, Turner emerged as a core special teams player for the Cardinals as a rookie, leading the NFL with 13 tackles on special teams and earning PFWA All-Rookie Team recognition. In six seasons with Arizona, he amassed 83 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble while logging nearly 1,800 special teams snaps and occasionally filling in on defense.

Turner signed with the 49ers as a free agent in March, but did not make the team and was released in late August. The Texans signed him to their practice squad shortly after and he appeared in one game, recording no official stats before being released on October 1.

Signing with the Seahawks undrafted out of Washington State, Richardson appeared in three preseason games and produced three tackles before being waived in final roster cuts. The team brought him back last week to the practice squad, only for his return to be short lived.

Aside from signing Turner, the Seahawks have yet to announce an official move placing veteran outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve as reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. However, that transaction could still be announced on Tuesday with a corresponding roster move, which likely would be signing either Jamie Sheriff or Tyreke Smith off of the practice squad for additional depth off the edge.

