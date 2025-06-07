Seattle Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo predicted to have underwhelming rookie season
The Seattle Seahawks haven't gotten the production they hoped for out of veteran tight end Noah Fant. A former first-round pick for the Denver Broncos, Fant was part of the trade package Seattle received in exchange for Russell Wilson. He hasn't been terrible by any means, but the Seahawks were ready for an upgrade.
That's why they used one of their two second-round selections in the 2025 NFL draft on Miami's Elijah Arroyo. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Arroyo has the size of an in-line tight end, but also proved to be excellent in the passing game during his senior season. The Seahawks expect big things from Arroyo, but CBS Sports' Josh Edwards doesn't see him doing a whole lot as a rookie.
Edwards gave his fantasy projections for the tight end rookie class, and he has Arroyo predicted to catch 24 passes for 236 yards with one touchdown.
At first glance, that might sound like a disastrous rookie season, but that might not be the case. Seattle is still expected to start Fant, and the tight end position often proves tough on rookies as they adapt to the next level.
Such numbers would mean that Fant gave them an adequate starter, meaning Arroyo would be moved along slowly. As long as Arroyo shows he can handle the job, this would allow him to be the No. 1 guy in 2026 as they move on from Fant.
