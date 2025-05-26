Seahawks tight end could become gem of rookie class
The Seattle Seahawks hope to have some juice from their rookie class, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
While first-round pick Grey Zabel won't be making waves on the stat sheet as an offensive lineman, the Seahawks could have some noise from their second-round pick.
Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick thinks Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo will be the team's best rookie in the upcoming season.
"A bit of projecting required with Arroyo’s role, as Noah Fant and A.J. Barner return to Seattle’s tight end room," Flick wrote.
"But Arroyo’s athleticism and ability to stretch defenses vertically and horizontally give Seattle’s offense another playmaking element and, subsequently, an elevated ceiling. Arroyo has the versatility to line up in multiple spots and the ball skills and catch radius to haul in most passes thrown his way. His upside is exciting, and he could show it this fall."
Arroyo had just 11 catches to his name going into his senior season due to injuries plaguing him in 2022 and 2023, but he caught fire in 2024 in an offense led by No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Ward tossed 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns to Arroyo in 2024, which elevated his draft stock all the way to the middle of the second round.
Tight end is a position of need for Seattle, so Arroyo won't have as tough of a time getting onto the field with the Seahawks than other teams.
Arroyo will have a chance to compete for a starting job in OTA's, which begin this week, and training camp, which kicks off at the end of July.
