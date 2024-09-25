All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks: Top 10 in Power Rankings?

The Seattle Seahawks are 3-0. Where are they in the latest power rankings?

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes for a touchdown against Miami Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (6) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes for a touchdown against Miami Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (6) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are still undefeated after a 24-3 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

The Seahawks are one of just five unbeaten teams in the NFL, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

However, Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr isn't looking at the Seahawks record when determining the best teams in the NFL. He has the Seahawks at No. 11 in his power rankings, which is eight spots higher than last week.

"I am really not sure where to put this team after wins over Denver, New England (in overtime) and Miami sans Tua Tagovailoa. While this isn’t a Jigsaw chamber of fear type schedule, the NFL has been absurdly weird this year with Baltimore losing to Las Vegas and then Las Vegas falling to Carolina. So, 3–0 is 3–0 and I think it speaks to Mike Macdonald’s ability to handle the roller coaster. The Lions on Monday Night Football this coming week feel like perfect timing to get a measuring stick on where, exactly, this team is at," Orr writes.

All of the undefeated teams besides the Seahawks are in the top 10, but the two-loss San Francisco 49ers, along with the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are also there.

The Seahawks have had an easier schedule than most, so they are being graded on a curve. But if the Seahawks begin to win some of their more difficult games, like the one against the Lions on the road in Week 4, then a bigger jump in the power rankings will be warranted.

