Seattle Seahawks' Tre Brown Graded As Best CB In Press Coverage
The 2021 NFL Draft is one the Seattle Seahawks would like to forget, as they had just three picks and two of them have not panned out as they would've hoped.
However, the other pick from that class, cornerback Tre Brown, has turned into a solid player for Seattle. A former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, Brown started seven of the 15 games he played last season and held up quite well overall, but it seems he excelled in one particular area.
As it turns out, Brown was Pro Football Focus' highest-rated corner in press coverage last season, earning a stellar grade of 88.5.
"Brown was a sporadic starter for the Seahawks, but his 88.5 press coverage grade was the best in the NFL," PFF writes. "Despite his size, Brown has made a name off his physicality at the line of scrimmage, looking to turn every battle into a dogfight.
"Across 145 press snaps, Brown was targeted just 22 times and allowed a 59.1% completion percentage. He might not be a household name, but Brown snagged two interceptions, forced five incompletions in press coverage and routinely made life harder for opposing quarterbacks and receivers."
This wasn't a case of Brown edging out another cornerback by just a point or two, either. The second-highest rated corner in press coverage was Jamel Dean of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had a press coverage grade of 82.5.
Seattle's secondary is definitely one of the team's greatest strengths, with two young stars in Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon manning the outside. When listing off the standouts in the secondary, though, don't sleep on Brown.