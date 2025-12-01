NFL analyst points to major issue Seahawks must fix before rematch with Rams

After 12 games we can confidently state that the 2025 Seattle Seahawks are a superpower. A flawed superpower they might be, but a superpower nevertheless.

Mike Macdonald's defense is what makes this team go these days, and right now they're so good that it doesn't even matter how their quarterback performs - they're capable of beating just about anybody.

They proved that again on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, crushing the visitors 26-0 despite a very impressive performance from their own defense.

We're starting to think that this defense might be just good enough to take this team to the Super Bowl, no matter what happens with Sam Darnold from here on out. Teams have won the Lombardi with far more limited quarterbacks and dominant defenses, after all.

Just in case that's not right, the Seahawks front office might want to do something about the offensive line, because for the first time this season it's starting to look like the liability that the media told us it would be all offseason.

Here's Eric Edholm at NFL.com breaking down a bad day in the trenches for Seattle's front five.

NFL.com on Seahawks offensive line

"The Vikings blitzed on nearly two-thirds of Seattle’s pass plays, which is heavy even for them, and the Seahawks were having trouble getting free rushers picked up. All five Seahawks linemen and Darnold can share the blame for the protection issue, and it really kept the passing game hemmed in. That’s something that needs fixing, at least before the big rematch against the Rams in Week 16."

The stats are ugly enough, as Darnold took four sacks, bringing his season total to 15. That's still pretty good - especially compared to the last few seasons - but it's trending the wrong direction.

Sometimes a picture is worth more than all the numbers in the world, though. Observe Darnold looking up at right guard Anthony Bradford, his face painted in a distinct "wyd, bro?" energy.

You can't prompt something that true and therefore beautiful into existence - it just happens out in the real world, where some people still live.

Anyway, it's a little late in the game now to try to find an upgrade at right guard, but it never hurts to look. It's diffcult to believe that any free agent out there could possibly do any worse in pass protection than Bradford does on a regular basis.

If GM John Schneider really does intend to go into the postseason with Bradford still starting, it's an unforced accident waiting to happen.

