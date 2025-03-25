Seahawks urged to sign former first-round pick to extension
The Seattle Seahawks are in the middle of a transition with their team at the moment.
This will lead to a lot of change on the roster, but that doesn't mean everyone has to go. There will need to be some continuity from the previous core to the new one. A player who should be part of the team for another contract is offensive tackle Charles Cross, who has one year left on his deal before the fifth-year option kicks in.
The Seahawks have time to negotiate a new deal with Cross, but Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the team shouldn't waste any time.
"The Seahawks offensive line is a mess. The unit was 21st in ESPN's pass block win rate and 28th in run block win rate. Those numbers always need some context, but the unit was bad by just about any measurement," Ballentine writes.
"The interior trio might be one of the worst in the league. Abraham Lucas is a good tackle when he's on the field, but that's only been 13 games over the last two seasons.
"All of these offensive line woes only serve to confirm the Seahawks should be looking to secure a new contract for Charles Cross. He's the lone consistent presence in the unit right now with 48 starts across his first three seasons in the league.
"They could always use the fifth-year option to keep him on the roster in 2026, but a multi-year extension could save more cap space for next offseason."
Cross is the best offensive lineman on the roster, and the Seahawks likely won't get any superior players during free agency or the draft, so John Schneider and Seattle's front office should strike while the iron is hot and solidify his spot on the team moving forward.
