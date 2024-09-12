All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Talks Matchup vs. New England Patriots

DK Metcalf will lead his Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots.

Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) warms up prior to facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are heading to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, who had a very strong defensive performance in their season opener.

The Pats allowed just 10 points against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they will look to give the Seahawks a hard time again this week.

One of New England's top young players is cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is expected to have a matchup against wide receiver DK Metcalf in Week 2.

"He's a very physical corner in press coverage. When he's off coverage, he tries to keep everything in front of him. I think this is just his fifth game in the NFL, so we're going to see how he holds up for four quarters. You know he's a very good young player," Metcalf said.

The matchup for Metcalf will be an interesting one, but he could have an edge after going up against one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Week 1 in Pat Surtain.

"Pat Surtain is one of the best corners in this league, as you all have seen. He's a good matchup. He's a smart, very patient corner. Just glad to get to go up against one guy and not have to switch techniques against multiple corners during the whole game, but it was a good matchup," Metcalf said.

Metcalf was held to just three catches for 29 yards against Surtain and the Broncos, so he's hoping to bounce back against the Patriots, but Gonzalez certainly won't make it very easy for him.

