Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 5 shootout loss vs. Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin drilled a 39-yard field goal as time expired, ending a 38-35 shootout loss for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 on Sunday, Oct. 5, at Lumen Field.
Sam Darnold’s costly fourth-quarter interception was a big blip on an otherwise flawless day for the Seahawks’ new starting quarterback, setting up the Buccaneers’ game-winning kick. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Seattle.
Here’s what we learned from a narrow, thrilling Seahawks (3-2) loss to the Buccaneers (4-1) on Sunday.
Costly mistakes hold back offense early
Penalties, a brutal turnover on a risky pitch play and points left on the field kept the Seahawks off the scoreboard until just six seconds remained in the first half.
Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a chance to tie the game 3-3 late in the first quarter on just a 44-yard attempt. Then, trailing just 6-0, the Seahawks had a 12-yard run into Tampa Bay territory that was negated on an illegible man downfield penalty. Seattle punted, missing a chance to go ahead.
Rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe, on just his third snap of the season, halted another promising Seahawks drive on their next possession.
Once again driving into Buccaneers territory, Milroe tried to pitch to running back Kenneth Walker III, but left it behind him. Walker bobbled it to the turf, and Tampa Bay recovered. The Buccaneers took a 13-0 lead with that possession with just 2:09 remaining in the first half.
Finally, at the very end of the half, Darnold and the Seahawks’ offense put together a 10-play, 54-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 6-yard touchdown catch by Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
An unexpected shootout
Seattle went from trailing 13-0 with less than 15 seconds remaining in the first half to leading 14-13 just two minutes into the third quarter.
The Seahawks and Buccaneers combined to score a touchdown on seven out of 10 offensive drives in the second half. Seattle took a late 35-28 lead with 3:18 left in the game — its first since early in the third quarter — but a late Darnold interception in his own territory set up the Buccaneers’ game-winning field goal.
Both offenses combined for 711 passing yards and 889 total yards. Former Ohio State wide receivers Egbuka and Smith-Njigba dueled on opposite sides, while Darnold and Baker Mayfield continued their career resurgences with incredible performances.
Egbuka totaled seven catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, while Smith-Njigba finished with eight catches for 132 yards and a score. Seahawks tight end AJ Barner also had a career day with seven catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
It was the Seahawks’ highest scoring loss since a 41-35 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 of the 2023 season.
Darnold was perfect, until the end
The Seahawks’ new starting quarterback has arguably never made a better play in his career than he did with under four minutes left in the game.
On 4th and 2 from Tampa Bay’s 21-yard line, tied 28-28, Darnold evaded pressure, stepped up into the pocket, rolled out to his left and found Tory Horton on the run for a difficult, across-his-body 21-yard touchdown pass.
Darnold finished 28-of-34 passing for 341 yards and four touchdowns — one of the best games of his eight-year career. But it was his final throw of the day that would cost the Seahawks the game.
Seattle had the ball, tied 35-35, with 1:08 left and a chance to win the game. On the second play of the drive, Darnold’s pass over the middle ricocheted off the helmet of defensive lineman Logan Hall — slightly changing the trajectory of the throw — and Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David came down with it on the Seahawks’ 38-yard line.
Tampa Bay kicked the game-winner a few plays later after the decimated Seattle defense couldn’t get a stop.
Despite the costly turnover, it was largely a positive day for Darnold and Klint Kubiak’s offense in the first true shootout of the season.
Defensive injuries stacking for Seahawks
Seattle entered Week 5 without defensive starters Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love and DeMarcus Lawrence. It lost edge rusher Derick Hall during the game to an oblique injury, and cornerback Riq Woolen exited in the third quarter and was ruled out with a concussion.
When Woolen went out, second-year defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett replaced him in a decimated defensive secondary. On Pritchett’s second snap, he was burned for a 20-yard touchdown by Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka to give Tampa Bay a 21-14 lead.
Later, Pritchett exited with a potential concussion when he collided with linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori also seemed to suffer a lower leg injury late in the game.
For a few plays, the Seahawks had just six total healthy defensive backs: Josh Jobe, Coby Bryant, Derion Kendrick, Ty Okada, D’Anthony Bell and Jerrick Reed II. That didn’t leave much wiggle room and is far from the full-strength version of Seattle’s defense.
Pritchett and Emmanwori returned, but the Seahawks are heading into Week 6 with a lot of question marks on the defensive side of the ball.
Up Next
The Seahawks go back on the road for a Week 6 bout with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) on Sunday, Oct. 12.
