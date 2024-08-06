Quandre Diggs Pens Emotional Farewell To Seattle Seahawks
Five months after his release from the Seattle Seahawks, Quandre Diggs ended any chance for a delayed reunion on Sunday night when he signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Tennessee Titans.
Diggs, 31, first came to Seattle in a midseason trade with the Detroit Lions in 2019. In his four and a half seasons with the Seahawks, he became a fan favorite as he racked up 324 total tackles, 32 passes defended and 18 interceptions. He also earned three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2020-2022.
After being a cap casualty at the end of the 2023 season, the time came to say goodbye to Seattle, and Diggs made sure to leave a lasting impression.
"Have to thank God, my family, and the Seattle Seahawks organization," Diggs wrote on Instagram. "These past 4 1/2 years have been some of the best years of my life. Played some of my best football, made lifelong friendships, learned how to win along the way, and most of all continued to add to my family.
"To the 12’s I just wanna say thank you for believing in me and letting me become a part of your family. To John and Pete thank you both for believing in me twice I know I’ve told you guys plenty of times but you really rescued me and showed me you can win and have fun playing the game. To all of my teammates, coaches, trainers, eq staff, media team, and etc I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me everyday be the best version of me."
It won't be long until the Seahawks see Diggs (and fellow safety Jamal Adams) again, as they travel to Nashville next week for joint practices ahead of a preseason matchup. Nonetheless, Diggs' departure is an emotional one for all the 12s.