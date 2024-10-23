Grading Seahawks' Trade For LB Ernest Jones IV
Mike Macdonald has added a new weapon to his defense after the Seattle Seahawks acquired linebacker Ernest Jones IV from the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
It was the team's second trade for a defensive player in consecutive weeks acquiring defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 14.
Jones, 24, is undeniably one of the league’s top inside linebackers, helping anchor the defense of the Los Angeles Rams — Seattle’s division rival — during his first three seasons in the NFL. He was traded to the Titans prior to the 2024 season, including a 2026 late-round pick swap.
Seattle gave up more than the Titans, sending starting linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-rounder. But that indicates the Seahawks have long-term plans to keep Jones in a Seattle uniform, and the Rams never would have traded Jones to a division rival.
General manager John Schneider has to view the move similarly to the trade they made for defensive lineman Leonard Williams last season. Seattle sent the New York Giants a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder, then made Williams’ new contract this offseason a top priority.
The Seahawks lost linebacker Jordyn Brooks to the Miami Dolphins as a result, and they signed Baker and Tyrel Dodson each to one-year deals. With Seattle struggling to defend the run, an adjustment was needed. That’s one of Jones’ specialties, in addition to being one of the best blitzing linebackers in the league.
Still, a fourth-round pick and your current starter isn’t cheap. There’s no guarantee Jones will want to re-sign in the offseason or be willing to negotiate an extension. Seattle can at least expect a decent compensatory pick in return if that is the case.
Jones is three years younger than Baker and is a better long-term option if he continues to ascend as one of the top-tier defenders in the NFL. He will command a hefty contract after this season, but Schneider and Macdonald must have a plan for that.
If he received a four-year deal averaging $15 million per year, Jones would be the fourth highest-paid linebacker in the league behind Tremaine Edmunds ($18 million APY) and ahead of Matt Milano ($14.16 million APY). Roquan Smith is the highest-paid player at the position at $20 million per year.
The scheme fit is also perfect. Jones played in a similar scheme to Macdonald’s in Tennessee under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was the defensive backs coach in Baltimore last season. He should plug in immediately as a starter next to Dodson.
Macdonald has an extensive background coaching linebackers, so you have to believe Jones was a player he had his eye on for a while. With the Titans struggling and selling off their best players, Macdonald capitalized.
How does the trade for Jones grade out for the Seahawks? Check out our latest video above as Corbin Smith and Connor Benintendi explore the pros and cons of the move for Seattle and what Jones brings to the table as a member of the Seahawks.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Open Practice Window For Abraham Lucas, George Fant
Seahawks Analysis: How Does Ernest Jones Improve Mike Macdonald's Defense?
Seahawks Swap Jerome Baker, 2025 Pick for Titans' LB Ernest Jones IV