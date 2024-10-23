All Seahawks

Grading Seahawks' Trade For LB Ernest Jones IV

The Seattle Seahawks struck a blockbuster trade on Wednesday, acquiring linebacker Ernest Jones IV. How does the move grade out for the team?

Connor Benintendi, Corbin K. Smith

Mike Macdonald has added a new weapon to his defense after the Seattle Seahawks acquired linebacker Ernest Jones IV from the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.

It was the team's second trade for a defensive player in consecutive weeks acquiring defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 14.

Jones, 24, is undeniably one of the league’s top inside linebackers, helping anchor the defense of the Los Angeles Rams — Seattle’s division rival — during his first three seasons in the NFL. He was traded to the Titans prior to the 2024 season, including a 2026 late-round pick swap.

Seattle gave up more than the Titans, sending starting linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-rounder. But that indicates the Seahawks have long-term plans to keep Jones in a Seattle uniform, and the Rams never would have traded Jones to a division rival.

General manager John Schneider has to view the move similarly to the trade they made for defensive lineman Leonard Williams last season. Seattle sent the New York Giants a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder, then made Williams’ new contract this offseason a top priority.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones, IV screams during pregame warmups.
The Seahawks lost linebacker Jordyn Brooks to the Miami Dolphins as a result, and they signed Baker and Tyrel Dodson each to one-year deals. With Seattle struggling to defend the run, an adjustment was needed. That’s one of Jones’ specialties, in addition to being one of the best blitzing linebackers in the league.

Still, a fourth-round pick and your current starter isn’t cheap. There’s no guarantee Jones will want to re-sign in the offseason or be willing to negotiate an extension. Seattle can at least expect a decent compensatory pick in return if that is the case.

Jones is three years younger than Baker and is a better long-term option if he continues to ascend as one of the top-tier defenders in the NFL. He will command a hefty contract after this season, but Schneider and Macdonald must have a plan for that.

If he received a four-year deal averaging $15 million per year, Jones would be the fourth highest-paid linebacker in the league behind Tremaine Edmunds ($18 million APY) and ahead of Matt Milano ($14.16 million APY). Roquan Smith is the highest-paid player at the position at $20 million per year.

The scheme fit is also perfect. Jones played in a similar scheme to Macdonald’s in Tennessee under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was the defensive backs coach in Baltimore last season. He should plug in immediately as a starter next to Dodson.

Macdonald has an extensive background coaching linebackers, so you have to believe Jones was a player he had his eye on for a while. With the Titans struggling and selling off their best players, Macdonald capitalized.

How does the trade for Jones grade out for the Seahawks? Check out our latest video above as Corbin Smith and Connor Benintendi explore the pros and cons of the move for Seattle and what Jones brings to the table as a member of the Seahawks.

Connor Benintendi
CONNOR BENINTENDI

Corbin K. Smith
CORBIN K. SMITH

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.

