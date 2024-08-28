Veteran CB Artie Burns Returns to Seattle Seahawks Less Than 24 Hours After Release
Veteran cornerback Artie Burns wasn’t off the Seahawks’ roster for long. After being released on Tuesday, Burns is returning to Seattle’s practice squad, per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
The move is not surprising given Burns’ role in the offseason and preseason. He was taking first-team reps as the Seahawks’ nickel cornerback late in camp and ran with the starters in the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns before injuring his foot.
The ninth-year corner will be signed to the practice squad initially with the idea he will be elevated to the active roster for the season-opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 8, per Schefter. Details of Burns' injury still have not been released, but Seattle feels he will recover quickly enough to be ready for the start of the regular season.
As a vested veteran, Burns was released, not waived. Waivers are reserved for players with less than four complete seasons of NFL experience.
Thus, there were likely conversations in-house between Burns and the Seahawks’ front office before setting the roster, letting him know they would be letting him go to preserve a roster spot for one of their 11 offensive linemen or other positions with full intentions to bring him back. He is in their defensive plans for 2024.
Of course, before Burns can be elevated to the active roster, someone must be waived and potentially re-signed to the practice squad. Seattle general manager John Schneider had a plan in place, as whichever player they demote is less likely to be claimed once cutdown day has passed and NFL teams are watching waivers as closely.
The roster maneuvering is the perfect example of why yesterday’s list released by the team was only its “initial” 53-man roster. Many changes are coming to that roster ahead of the season opener, including getting Burns back into the mix.
Burns played 43 preseason snaps across all three of Seattle’s exhibition games, per Pro Football Focus, and totaled six tackles. He also gave up three receptions on three targets for 46 yards.
In 14 appearances last season, Burns totaled 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections. He originally signed with the Seahawks in 2022 but played in just three games that season.
Burns is still just 29 years old despite entering his ninth NFL season. If he even has one or two good years in head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense, that will be a win for the Seahawks.