Veteran LB Jon Rhattigan Among Surprise Early Cuts By Seattle Seahawks
Early in the offseason, fourth-year linebacker Jon Rhattigan benefited from the Seattle Seahawks’ lack of depth on the inside — receiving first-team reps during mandatory minicamp and OTAs. Projected starters Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker were working through injuries, and fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight was getting a feel for the speed of the NFL.
Now, as the Seahawks try to get their current roster from 90 players to 53, Rhattigan has been left on the outside of the bubble after being waived Tuesday. But it might not be because he wasn’t deemed good enough to make the roster.
As ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported, the Army product carried a cap hit of $2.985 million into the 2024 season, and he would have been a second-teamer during the regular season, at best.
Rhattigan played well during the preseason against the run game and in shallow coverage, but it wasn’t enough to outweigh a hefty backup linebacker salary. Patrick O’Connell, who also took first-team reps during the offseason program with Rhattigan, was also waived Tuesday.
In three preseason games, Rhattigan totaled nine tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup. He also allowed four catches in coverage on six targets for 36 yards, per Pro Football Focus. Rhattigan didn’t grade well per PFF’s scale (23rd among Seattle defenders with a 65.9 grade), but overall it was a good exhibition season for the veteran.
That said, it wasn’t enough for him to overtake Baker or Dodson, and Knight has shown legitimate starter upside through the preseason as a rookie. Seattle also traded for rookie seventh-round pick Michael Barrett on Thursday, Aug. 22, and sent the Carolina Panthers veteran cornerback Mike Jackson in return. Barrett was not going to be among the final cuts.
In hindsight, there was no reason to keep Rhattigan around on his current contract only to be an emergency fill-in at a position that won’t be rotated situationally in-game. He did have special teams upside, but that still wasn't worth the cap number the 25-year-old carried.
If Rhattigan clears the 20-hour waiver period without being picked up by another team, the Seahawks could re-sign him to the practice squad. They also may plan to get him on the active roster but on a new deal. If that’s the case, they will have to set their initial 53-man roster before clearing a spot to bring Rhattigan back. The latter scenario is certainly possible given his familiarity with the defensive scheme and performance.
For now, the only players that are sure to be in Seattle’s inside linebacker room are Dodson, Baker, Knight and Barrett, with plenty of moves still to come before the 1 p.m. PST deadline for final cuts.