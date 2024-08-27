All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Roster Cutdown Tracker

On the toughest day for NFL coaches and players, several Seahawks will see their NFL dreams vanish as the team cuts down from 90 to 53 players.

Corbin K. Smith

Aug 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) makes a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) makes a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports / Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After capping off their first preseason under new coach Mike Macdonald with a 37-33 win over the Cleveland Browns, cutdown day has officially arrived for the Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFL with difficult decisions looming.

Per NFL rules, the Seahawks and all 32 teams must trim their current rosters from 90 to 53 players by the deadline by Tuesday's 1 PM PT deadline. Teams have the ability to put waiver claims on players until 9 AM PT on Wednesday, August 28, and after that deadline passes, 17-man practice squads can be formed with one of those players being an International Pathway Program player.

In coming hours, in an unfortunate part of the NFL business, several Seahawks will receive an unwelcomed pink slip. Come back to this tracker frequently as we dive into every reported cut, trade, and other corresponding move as Seattle builds its initial 53-man roster:

August 26

6:22 AM PT: With Uchenna Nwosu likely to miss multiple games due to a sprained MCL suffered on Saturday night against Cleveland, Seattle sent its native 2025 sixth-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for veteran edge Trevis Gipson. Gipson most recently played in eight games for Tennessee last season and played his first three years in Chicago, including producing a career-high seven sacks in 2021.

9:29 AM PT: To create a roster spot for Gipson, the Seahawks announced undrafted rookie cornerback Willie Roberts has been released. In two preseason games, he recorded one tackle while allowing two catches for 10 yards on four targets in coverage.

August 27

9:20 AM PT: Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks have informed sixth-round pick D.J. James that he will be released. The former Auburn cornerback had an up and down preseason, producing eight tackles and one sack while allowing two touchdowns in coverage, and he should be a priority candidate to bring back on the practice squad.

10:03 AM PT: In a bit of a stunner, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks intend to release undrafted rookie running back George Holani. The former Boise State star had a strong training camp and preseason, rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns while also blocking well and contributing on special teams.

Published |Modified
Corbin K. Smith

CORBIN K. SMITH

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.

Home/Seahawks News