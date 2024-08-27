Seattle Seahawks 2024 Roster Cutdown Tracker
After capping off their first preseason under new coach Mike Macdonald with a 37-33 win over the Cleveland Browns, cutdown day has officially arrived for the Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFL with difficult decisions looming.
Per NFL rules, the Seahawks and all 32 teams must trim their current rosters from 90 to 53 players by the deadline by Tuesday's 1 PM PT deadline. Teams have the ability to put waiver claims on players until 9 AM PT on Wednesday, August 28, and after that deadline passes, 17-man practice squads can be formed with one of those players being an International Pathway Program player.
In coming hours, in an unfortunate part of the NFL business, several Seahawks will receive an unwelcomed pink slip. Come back to this tracker frequently as we dive into every reported cut, trade, and other corresponding move as Seattle builds its initial 53-man roster:
August 26
6:22 AM PT: With Uchenna Nwosu likely to miss multiple games due to a sprained MCL suffered on Saturday night against Cleveland, Seattle sent its native 2025 sixth-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for veteran edge Trevis Gipson. Gipson most recently played in eight games for Tennessee last season and played his first three years in Chicago, including producing a career-high seven sacks in 2021.
9:29 AM PT: To create a roster spot for Gipson, the Seahawks announced undrafted rookie cornerback Willie Roberts has been released. In two preseason games, he recorded one tackle while allowing two catches for 10 yards on four targets in coverage.
August 27
9:20 AM PT: Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks have informed sixth-round pick D.J. James that he will be released. The former Auburn cornerback had an up and down preseason, producing eight tackles and one sack while allowing two touchdowns in coverage, and he should be a priority candidate to bring back on the practice squad.
10:03 AM PT: In a bit of a stunner, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks intend to release undrafted rookie running back George Holani. The former Boise State star had a strong training camp and preseason, rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns while also blocking well and contributing on special teams.