Watch: Punches fly as fights break out between Seahawks, Packers at joint practice
Joint practices in the NFL are almost always chippy. It's typically the longest period of time one starting unit goes against another in the preseason that isn't their own team. That can make it extremely valuable, but it also generally isn't "clean" football.
For the second time in two years as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach, Mike Macdonald took his team to an opposing practice field for a joint session with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Despite the pre-practice huddle between the two teams — likely insisting they avoid fighting — Seattle and Green Bay may have had the biggest fight of the 2025 preseason.
The fight seemed to ramp up when Packers right tackle Zach Tom (No. 50) went flying in for a right hook on Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (No. 13). Other Seattle teammates then joined Jones as they went after Tom, before Packers tight end Tucker Kraft began blocking (literally) another Seahawks player and driving them back.
That scuffle ended in a pileup inside the 10-yard line, while it looks like there was a total of three different skirmishes happening at once.
It wasn't the only fight within the practice, but it was the biggest one. ESPN's Brady Henderson reported the teams were reaching "double digits in terms of scuffles" in the joint practice session.
Fights are always a bit worrisome when they reach that magnitude, especially because they could result in injury. It's possible a player could get hurt just by punching another player's helmet, which we saw between the Packers and Seahawks on Thursday.
Nonetheless, it was a passionate practice between the two teams and might give Macdonald even more reason to leave his starters on the sideline in the game against the Packers on Saturday.
