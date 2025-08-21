All Seahawks

SI projects Seattle Seahawks' record for 2025 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the regular season with expectations hovering around the .500 mark.

Jeremy Brener

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are seeking their 13th winning season in 14 years, but question marks surround the team as they approach the 2025 campaign.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr predicted all 272 games on the 2025 schedule and thinks the Seahawks will finish with a 9-8 record.

"A late adjustment had the Seahawks drop from 10 wins to nine, though this reflects my overall confidence in an offense that will transform under one-day head coach Klint Kubiak and the impressive Mike Macdonald," Orr wrote.

"The four-game losing streak in Weeks 11 to 14 reflects the typical rigors of a long season, be it a roster-altering short-term injury or a period of sleepiness that Macdonald needs to rouse the team out of like that stretch where Seattle lost to the Giants and McCaffrey-less 49ers in back-to-back weeks a year ago."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In Orr's projection, the Seahawks start off strong, winning four of their first five games of the season with the only loss coming in Week 4 to the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

The Seahawks then dropped two games before their Week 8 bye, but won the following two afterwards against the Washington Commanders and Cardinals.

With a 6-3 record, the Seahawks then see their season fall through their grasp, losing four consecutive games from Weeks 11-14. The Seahawks try to salvage things with three wins in a row in December, but a loss in Week 18 to the San Francisco 49ers on the road ends their comeback hopes.

A 10-7 record would have qualified the Seahawks for the playoffs, but they fall short again in the 2025 season.

The NFC West was won by the Niners, with the Los Angeles Rams also finishing at 10-7. It should be a jam-packed division this year, so the Seahawks cannot take any game for granted.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon after the game against the Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon after the game against the Arizona Cardinals. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Published
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

