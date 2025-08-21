SI projects Seattle Seahawks' record for 2025 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks are seeking their 13th winning season in 14 years, but question marks surround the team as they approach the 2025 campaign.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr predicted all 272 games on the 2025 schedule and thinks the Seahawks will finish with a 9-8 record.
"A late adjustment had the Seahawks drop from 10 wins to nine, though this reflects my overall confidence in an offense that will transform under one-day head coach Klint Kubiak and the impressive Mike Macdonald," Orr wrote.
"The four-game losing streak in Weeks 11 to 14 reflects the typical rigors of a long season, be it a roster-altering short-term injury or a period of sleepiness that Macdonald needs to rouse the team out of like that stretch where Seattle lost to the Giants and McCaffrey-less 49ers in back-to-back weeks a year ago."
In Orr's projection, the Seahawks start off strong, winning four of their first five games of the season with the only loss coming in Week 4 to the Arizona Cardinals on the road.
The Seahawks then dropped two games before their Week 8 bye, but won the following two afterwards against the Washington Commanders and Cardinals.
With a 6-3 record, the Seahawks then see their season fall through their grasp, losing four consecutive games from Weeks 11-14. The Seahawks try to salvage things with three wins in a row in December, but a loss in Week 18 to the San Francisco 49ers on the road ends their comeback hopes.
A 10-7 record would have qualified the Seahawks for the playoffs, but they fall short again in the 2025 season.
The NFC West was won by the Niners, with the Los Angeles Rams also finishing at 10-7. It should be a jam-packed division this year, so the Seahawks cannot take any game for granted.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks reveal special role for rookie QB Jalen Milroe vs. Chiefs
ESPN ranks the Seahawks’ strongest position group the best in the NFL
Seahawks studs and duds from convincing preseason win over Chiefs
Marshawn Lynch gives Sam Darnold hilarious welcome to the Seahawks