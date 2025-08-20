All Seahawks

NFL reporter highlights 'formidable' new Seahawks offense taking shape

The Seattle Seahawks could surprise many teams on offense this season with all of their changes.

The Seattle Seahawks have a few new wrinkles installed in the offense going into the upcoming season.

These new changes have been viewed as obstacles by critics, but The Athletic analyst Ted Nguyen thinks the Seahawks could actually be better.

"So far in the offseason, they look like they’ve made some major improvements in run blocking. First-round pick Grey Zabel has looked dominant in two preseason games, and the Seahawks might have found a hidden gem in his former teammate, North Dakota State center Jalen Sundell. He’s furiously seized his opportunity while Olu Oluwatimi has missed time with injury, and has a shot to take the job. Sundell’s ability to explode out of his stance is perfect for [Klint] Kubiak’s offense. With Zabel and Sundell on the field, in two games, the Seahawks averaged 8.2 yards per rush attempt," Nguyen wrote.

"If there’s one thing a Kubiak knows how to do, it’s scheme up a rushing attack, and it appears a formidable one is shaping in Seattle. This is the Seahawks’ first year in the system, but they are already playing fast and executing every variant of wide zone in the book. From under center stretch, zone toss, mid zone, split zone, they looked comfortable doing it all against the Raiders and Chiefs, who both were overwhelmed upfront."

While the Seahawks are making improvements on the offensive line, the success of the unit will come down to what Sam Darnold does at quarterback. Darnold holds the keys to the offense after a successful season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

"With the Vikings, Darnold was supported by one of the best collections of skill players and one of the best play-callers in the league," Nguyen wrote.

"This season, the Seahawks can support him with a strong running game and a well-designed play-action game designed to get the ball out of his hands with timing. The Seahawks won’t average eight yards per rush attempt in the regular season, but if this sort of physicality can translate, this offense could provide more than enough firepower to complement what should be one of the best defenses in the league."

Darnold and the Seahawks are set to play in their final preseason game on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. PT.

