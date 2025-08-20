Old John Schneider quote puts an end to Seahawks' Trey Hendrickson, Micah Parsons dreams
There are two superstar edge rushers, both of whom are Defensive Player of the Year candidates, who have active trade requests and very well could be sent packing before the season begins. The Seattle Seahawks could use either one of them and have been linked to both.
Micah Parsons wants out from the Dallas Cowboys badly, and Trey Hendrickson has been mired in a contract dispute for months. The Seahawks, with Mike Macdonald but without a dominant edge, make a lot of sense, but don't expect John Schneider to make any such move.
John Schneider's resurfaced quote spells doom for blockbuster trade
The Seattle Seahawks aren't going to trade for Micah Parsons. They probably won't trade for Trey Hendrickson, either, if a 2022 quote from GM John Schneider is any indication.
Schneider said then, "We traded for an individual and made him the highest player on our team and I would never, ever do that again. We just didn't know philosophically at the time what we were doing [...] We should have known better."
That's almost certainly what would happen with either edge rusher. Parsons is easily one of the best edge rushers in football and is still very much in his youth and prime. He'd require a massive, lengthy extension, probably of historic proportions.
Hendrickson is older, but he also just led the NFL in sacks, so he had more than Parsons, TJ Watt, and Myles Garrett. He won't have as long a deal, but it will be massive.
On either front, it doesn't look like Schneider is willing to do that. Both will eventually be paid on a historic scale, and the Seahawks aren't willing to do that.
They would also have to part with a hefty amount of capital, especially for Parsons. While Schneider hasn't been shy about that in the past (looking at the Jamal Adams trade), it seems unlikely this time around, and he's clearly not keen on the financial demands, either.
The Seahawks do need a star edge rusher, but not as badly as it might seem. Macdonald is good at getting the most out of edge rushers, and they have DeMarcus Lawrence as well.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs and duds from convincing preseason win over Chiefs
Marshawn Lynch gives Sam Darnold hilarious welcome to the Seahawks
ESPN ranks the Seahawks’ strongest position group the best in the NFL
Seahawks reveal special role for rookie QB Jalen Milroe vs. Chiefs