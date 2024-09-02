What is the Seattle Seahawks' Biggest Strength?
The Seattle Seahawks had one of the league's worst defenses last year, giving up the eighth-most points and the third-most yards.
Only the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders surrendered more yards last season than the Seahawks, but ESPN insider Brady Henderson believes that won't be the case for the 2024 campaign.
"Pete Carroll's successor may have some growing pains as a first-time head coach, but he'll give the Seahawks a schematic edge they've maybe never had. As great as their Legion of Boom defenses were, they were executing a simple scheme that won with talent. Macdonald is importing the defense he coordinated the past two season in Baltimore, which was the best in the NFL in large part because of how tough it was for opposing quarterbacks to decipher," Henderson writes.
Not only will Macdonald's schemes be part of the team's turnaround, but the personnel will as well. The team selected Byron Murphy II in the first round of the NFL Draft out of Texas, and he's expected to be one of the best rookie defenders in the entire league.
While the team lost linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in free agency, they signed Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson to replace them. Macdonald should be able to put them in a position to succeed. Add in Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen being one of the best young cornerback duos in the league, and there should be a ton of potential from the Seahawks defense.
The Seahawks defense is getting ready to face off against the Denver Broncos in the season opener. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.