All Seahawks

What is the Seattle Seahawks' Biggest Strength?

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to improve in one particular area going into the season, and it's thanks to new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald talks with a member of the Cleveland Browns staff during pregame warmups at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald talks with a member of the Cleveland Browns staff during pregame warmups at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks had one of the league's worst defenses last year, giving up the eighth-most points and the third-most yards.

Only the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders surrendered more yards last season than the Seahawks, but ESPN insider Brady Henderson believes that won't be the case for the 2024 campaign.

"Pete Carroll's successor may have some growing pains as a first-time head coach, but he'll give the Seahawks a schematic edge they've maybe never had. As great as their Legion of Boom defenses were, they were executing a simple scheme that won with talent. Macdonald is importing the defense he coordinated the past two season in Baltimore, which was the best in the NFL in large part because of how tough it was for opposing quarterbacks to decipher," Henderson writes.

Not only will Macdonald's schemes be part of the team's turnaround, but the personnel will as well. The team selected Byron Murphy II in the first round of the NFL Draft out of Texas, and he's expected to be one of the best rookie defenders in the entire league.

While the team lost linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in free agency, they signed Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson to replace them. Macdonald should be able to put them in a position to succeed. Add in Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen being one of the best young cornerback duos in the league, and there should be a ton of potential from the Seahawks defense.

The Seahawks defense is getting ready to face off against the Denver Broncos in the season opener. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News