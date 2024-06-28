Five Seattle Seahawks Who Could Return to Pro Bowl in 2024
Even with the diminishing value of a Pro Bowl nod in the NFL, it still represents and acknowledges — in most cases — a player who had a standout season and was among the league's best at their position.
The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of players who are strong candidates to make the NFC Pro Bowl roster for the first time in their careers, but the list of possible repeat nominees is much shorter. Entering training camp, just 10 players on Seattle’s 90-man roster have participated in the NFL’s penultimate weekend of competition in previous seasons.
Here are five Seahawks players who could get back to the Pro Bowl in 2024.
DL Leonard Williams, 10th season
2023 stats: 62 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 passes defensed
Last Pro Bowl season: 2016
Williams’ only Pro Bowl nod came with the Jets in 2016 — his second season in the NFL — but it wasn’t even the best campaign of his career. That season Williams logged 68 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. With the Giants in 2020, arguably Williams’ best season, the 6-5, 300-pound defensive lineman finished with 57 combined tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and one pass defensed.
After the Giants’ Week 8 loss to the Jets last season, Williams was traded to Seattle and his production spiked significantly. Of his 2023 stats, he finished with 41 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, and four sacks in just 10 games with Seattle. He also never got a bye week, appearing in 18 total games.
The emphasis on versatility in Mike Macdonald’s defense will have Williams playing everywhere on Seattle’s defensive line, which should highlight his strengths as a player who can play anywhere from nose tackle to big end. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him back in the Pro Bowl, especially after receiving a three-year deal worth $64.5 million this offseason that made him the 11th-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL, per Over the Cap.
S Julian Love, sixth season
2023 stats: 123 combined tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions, 10 passes defensed
Last Pro Bowl season: 2023
A first-time Pro Bowler in 2023, Love had the best statistical season of his career, particularly from a coverage standpoint. Love’s interception, pass deflection and forced fumble numbers were all career highs, and he only started 12 of 17 games for Seattle.
Love received his fair share of criticism despite the quality numbers on paper, but that’s expected when the defensive unit as a whole gave up the third-most yards and eighth-most points in the NFL. He will likely be Seattle’s primary free safety this season, and Love was Pro Football Focus’ 13th highest-graded coverage safety last year (80.4 grade).
Entering a contract year, Love will also be playing for his continued starting role in the Seahawks defense, which is extra motivation for the 26-year old to rack up as many accolades as possible.
QB Geno Smith, 11th season
2023 stats: 64.7 percent completion, 3,624 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 9 interceptions
Last Pro Bowl season: 2023
Smith is the only player on Seattle’s roster that could make his third consecutive Pro Bowl this season. After bursting back into the spotlight in 2022, Smith has combined to complete 67.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 7,906 yards, 50 touchdowns and 20 interceptions as the Seahawks’ full-time starting quarterback — ranking top-six or better in each category during that span.
With a hopefully improved offensive line and a more quarterback-friendly scheme built by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, Smith could be set for his best season yet in 2024. Still, the quarterback controversy continues, as Smith will turn 34 years old on Oct. 10, the same day Seattle will play a Week 6 home game versus the 49ers. Smith will have a huge weight on his shoulders this season trying to effectively operate Grubb’s offense, but rest assured it will be tailored to what the veteran quarterback does well.
WR DK Metcalf, sixth season
2023 stats: 66 receptions, 1,114 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns
Last Pro Bowl season: 2023
Metcalf’s 2023 season rivaled his 2020 Pro Bowl campaign when he nabbed 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns as a second-year player. The former second-round pick averaged a career-high 16.9 yards per reception last season, which was fifth in the NFL among wide receivers with at least 50 targets, per PFF.
Of course, there are more mouths to feed on Seattle’s offense now, especially with a rising second-year pass catcher in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, if Geno Smith has a season similar to his 2022 campaign (4,282 passing yards and 30 touchdowns) or better, there is plenty of room for Metcalf, Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant to have quality seasons as Seattle’s primary receivers.
Metcalf should still lead that group, as the 26-year-old pursues his third contract with the Seahawks — one that could pay him $30 million per year to potentially rise into the top five highest-paid receivers in the league. Another stellar season and Pro Bowl nod would bolster Metcalf’s seat at the bargaining table.
CB Devon Witherspoon, second season
2023 stats: 79 combined tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 1 touchdown, 1 forced fumble, 16 passes defensed
Last Pro Bowl season: 2023
Of all the players on this list, Witherspoon feels like the closest thing to a lock to make the Pro Bowl in 2024. Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt merely scratched the surface of Witherspoon’s potential as a rookie, and Macdonald could be the key to unlocking the explosive cornerback’s full talent.
Witherspoon looked like a future All-Pro last season, even in a defense that lacked creativity and versatility, flying around the field with relentless energy that Seahawks fans haven’t seen since the Legion of Boom was dominating NFL offenses. The 6-0, 185-pound corner tied for the eighth highest-graded cornerback in the league, per PFF, at 84.1 and was fourth in pass rush grading (90.8).
Not only does Witherspoon have a chance to be a two-time Pro Bowler in just two tries, he has a chance to rise into an elite category of NFL defensive backs.
Also considered: CB Riq Woolen, P Michael Dickson, K Jason Myers