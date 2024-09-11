Where Does Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Rank vs. His Peers After Week 1?
The Seahawks' offense certainly got off to a rocky start Sunday against the Broncos. After halftime, the unit found a rhythm and eventually did enough to win the game. Geno Smith, when he had time to make his reads, was sharp as a tack. Most, if not all, of the blunders the offense committed were not his doing.
Where does Geno Smith rank among his fellow NFL quarterbacks after one week of action? Let's dive into the numbers and where he ranks.
Note: These rankings are among quarterbacks who had at least 20 percent of their team's dropbacks during the game.
Pro Football Focus Grade: 9th
Smith checks in with a 76.1 PFF grade, which is the ninth-best mark among quarterbacks. He had a better grade than top quarterbacks Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.
Run Grade: 3rd
Among quarterbacks in Week 1, only two were more effective with their legs than Geno Smith. Only Josh Allen and Anthony Richardson received better running grades among quarterbacks. Certainly, that is buoyed by that electric 34-yard touchdown run to break the ice on the 2024 season with touchdowns for Seattle.
Turnover Worthy Play Rate: T-1st
That's right. No quarterback in Week 1 had a better time avoiding turnover worthy plays than Smith. Yes, he threw an interception. Given the pressure he faced and he was clearly hit as he threw the pass, very little of that interception should be charged to Smith. Smith did a fantastic job taking care of the football. He made accurate throws and took off running when the throws appeared too risky. Smith continues to be one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the NFL.
Average Depth of Target: T-13th
Another stat in which Geno Smith is above average is average depth of target (ADOT). That indicates how aggressive Smith is being downfield. Having a low ADOT indicates you are checking down and taking easy, underneath routes instead of challenging the defense downfield. Smith ranks 13th with 7.7 yards, meaning he is throwing passes at an average of 7.7 yards downfield. That is slightly above average.
Adjusted Completion Percentage: 14th
Pro Football Focus defines Adjusted Completion Percentage as "the percent of aimed passes thrown on target (completions + drops / aimed)." This gives grace to quarterbacks who place a pass in a good spot but the receiver lets him down with a drop. Smith sits at 75.0% for his adjusted completion rate, which ranks 14th. That is still slightly above average and better than Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson. He's been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL. This ranking should improve with time.
ESPN's QBR: 10th
ESPN's QBR metric had Geno Smith as a top-10 quarterback in Week 1, with a 72.2 mark. ESPN determines QBR by "incorporating all of a quarterback's contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties." Smith's mark even rated higher than Patrick Mahomes.
Passer Rating: 17th
Per Pro Football Reference, Smith checks in with a 87.2 passer rating. Certainly, that is weighed down by a sputtering first half. Even still, that is better than the league-average mark of 85.3 in Week 1.
Seahawks on SI QB Ranking: 11th
Based on these metrics, Geno Smith was nearly top-10 quarterback in the NFL in Week 1. That is even more impressive when considering the mass amount of adversity the offense faced early in the game against the Broncos. The offensive line did Smith no favors, especially in the first half. As long as the offensive line improves, this ranking should only get higher.
Seahawks On SI Top 15 QB Rankings Based on Week 1 Action
1. Josh Allen
2. Baker Mayfield
3. Derek Carr
4. Anthony Richardson
5. Patrick Mahomes
6. Kyler Murray
7. Tua Tagovailoa
8. C.J. Stroud
9. Sam Darnold
10. Brock Purdy
11. Geno Smith
12. Trevor Lawrence
13. Lamar Jackson
14. Jayden Daniels
15. Matthew Stafford