'We Have the Right Guys': Seattle Seahawks Overcome Adversity In Week 1 Win
The Seattle Seahawks kicked off the Mike Macdonald era with a win, but it was far from the prettiest victory.
There were some very avoidable mistakes in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, including an interception, a muffed punt and two safeties in the second quarter alone. With all those mistakes, they're lucky to have escaped with a victory.
While those mistakes may have been less than ideal, head coach Mike Macdonald is happy with how his team responded to those mistakes in his first game at the helm.
"It's a shout-out to where our football team is and their mentality," Macdonald told reporters Monday. It shows us that we have the right guys, and their mentality is right where it needs to be. They also know that we're going to enjoy the heck out of this game, but we're on Monday now, and we're working on towards the next week. We enjoyed it last night. We're football people, man. We're like, 'Hey, we're on to the next,' and we have to. You want to stay ahead of these things."
Indeed, the Seahawks were able to regain their composure after those first-half miscues. After heading into the locker room down 13-9, they reeled off 17 unanswered points to build a nice cushion for themselves. They did allow a rushing touchdown to rookie quarterback Bo Nix with just over two minutes to go, but they were able to run the clock out soon after.
"I'm beating a dead horse, but it's like 'Hey, we're just sticking to it.' I mean, we're positive. The guys realize it's a 60-minute football game. So, when it's all going wrong like that, it can't go any worse. So it's like, 'Hey, let's just keep playing, let's keep battling.' That's those guys' mentality.
"Really, it's a credit to them, credit to the coaches for staying poised and just going to the next play and making the adjustments we need. Trying whatever we can to just itch or claw and scratch to try to find a way to win the game."
After a season-opening victory, the Seahawks face their first road test of the season when they visit the New England Patriots. As they prepare for that game, they're looking to learn from their mistakes and avoid them going forward.