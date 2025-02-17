Seahawks predicted to sign pair of OL upgrades
The offensive line is a focal point heading into the offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. Not only has the team struggled to draft long-term talent along the offensive front, it's struggled to have success in free agency.
Most recently, the Seahawks signed center Connor Williams late in training camp, hoping Williams would be an upgrade over second-year former Rimington Trophy winner Olu Oluwatimi.
Instead, Williams retired midseason and thrust Oluwatimi into the starting lineup for Seattle's final eight games of the 2024 season, anyway. Left guard Laken Tomlinson started every game this season for the Seahawks, but his play left room to be desired. Right guard and right tackle were a revolving door until Abraham Lucas returned in Week 11.
Seattle will have plenty of options in this free agency cycle, and Sportsnaut writer Andrew Buller-Russ put together bold predictions for every NFL team this offseason. Buller-Russ predicted the Seahawks would sign Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman and Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins.
"The Seahawks need to make multiple offensive line upgrades this offseason," Buller-Russ wrote. "Drew Dalman was the fourth-highest ranked center graded by Pro Football Focus in 2024 and he’d be a significant upgrade in Seattle. So would guard Teven Jenkins, who also has experience playing tackle, but was the 18th-highest-ranked guard."
Dalman and Jenkins are both free agents on expiring rookie contracts. Each will at least need contracts that increase their base pay, which will be difficult given Seattle's $13 million cap deficit, per Over The Cap. Still, it's within the Seahawks' ability.
Both were 2021 first-round picks, and each could be returning to their current teams. If they aren't, Seattle should think about pouncing on trying to sign the duo to bolster their offensive line.
Oluwatimi, however, could be a legitimate starting center. As the Seahawks prepare for 2025, the guard spots are their main concern. Thus, Jenkins makes the most sense and could be a solid addition to the interior of the front.
