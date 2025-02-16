Seattle Seahawks rival named among best landing spots for Russell Wilson
This offseason could be an eventful one as far as quarterbacks around the NFC West. Matt Stafford remains the best starter in the division, but there has been chatter about a potential trade to the Giants. Kyler Murray isn't going anywhere, but the Seattle Seahawks will have to choose whether or not to continue rolling with Geno Smith or to reset with someone younger.
The biggest decision in the bunch will be made by John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. They have to make up their minds whether to pay Brock Purdy like an actual starting quarterback in the NFL, or to end the charade and build around somebody else. Word is that Purdy wants a deal around $50 million per year- which could spell the end of the Niners' Super Bowl window.
If the 49ers think better of it and decide not to pay Purdy then an old nemesis might be the answer to their QB problems. According to Marissa Myers at TWSN, San Francisco is one of the best landing spots for former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
TWSN on 49ers - Russell Wilson fit
"Brock Purdy has been rumored to be looking for an estimated $196 million contract extension. For the season in which Purdy just had, that would be an overpay, and one the 49ers must avoid. With that, a quarterback change should be on the horizon as the 49ers have to avoid paying him that contract if they want any chance of advancing their roster for the future. With Wilson, he would fit in with Kyle Shanahan's scheme while providing them a year of competitive play while also giving them flexibility to have more time to think about how they want to address the future of the position."
It seems like a remote scenario, but one could see why the 49ers would have a good impression of Wilson. In his career he has a remarkable 17-4 record against San Francisco.
Wilson is pretty far past his prime years in Seattle, but he was just good enough to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs, posting a 16/5 TD/INT ratio and earning his 10th career trip to the Pro Bowl.
While the Niners can probably set their sights higher, Wilson would be a very cheap option that wouldn't hamstring their cap situation the way a huge extension for Purdy would. Wilson is also a solid fit for Shanahan's scheme, which is about as QB-friendly as it gets in the NFL.
