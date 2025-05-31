Seahawks, Rams, 49ers all linked to Chargers first-round NFL draft pick as trade target
When Jim Harbaugh arrived in Los Angeles to coach the Chargers, they cleared house at wide receiver, dumping Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and opening up a hole at the top of their depth chart. They filled it with Ladd McConkey in last year's draft, and after re-signing Williams and using a second-round pick on Tre Harris, that Chargers wide receiver room suddenly looks crowded again.
If any of them are going to be moved, the most-obvious candidate is Quentin Johnston, who was a first-round draft pick by LA just a couple of years ago out of TCU. As a rookie Johnston only managed to total 431 yards and two touchdowns, but he broke out last season to the tune of 711 yards and eight touchdowns.
Johnston comes equipped with elite size and speed at the position, which he's put to work as a potent vertical threat. That's exactly the kind of dynamic the Seattle Seahawks should be looking to add to their wide receiver room, and David Latham at Last Word on Sports has linked Seattle to Johnston as a potential trade target.
"Seattle needs another reliable weapon to properly support quarterback Sam Darnold, and Quentin Johnston could be the man for the job. While he’s not a true go-to target, last year proved he has what it takes to be a depth option in the right passing attack..."
However, the Seahawks will have plenty of competition if Johnston does hit the trade block, perhaps even within their own division. Latham also sees the Los Angeles Rams as a potential competitor to trade for Johnston.
"Los Angeles must find a long-term answer at wide receiver alongside Puka Nacau, especially sinceMatthew Stafford could call it a careerafter the season. The Rams next quarterback will need weapons to increase their odds of success, and a Quentin Johnston trade could help with that development..."
Latham also sees the San Francisco 49ers as a potential suitor.
"Deebo Samuel is gone, Brandon Aiyuk is returning from his season-ending injury, and 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall lis battling a hamstring injury. Someone must catch the ball for Brock Purdy, and a Quentin Johnston trade could be a way for the organization to land a healthy playmaker who could still develop into a reliable option."
They do all make sense as potential destinations for Johnston, and all three have plenty of cap space to fit his rookie contract onto their respective rosters.
If Johnston has his choice, he's probably best off picking the Seahawks, though. As Latham mentions, Stafford is at the very tail-end of his career and the Rams do not have a successor lined up to start in his place. Meanwhile, the 49ers just gave Brock Purdy a new contract that averages *checks notes* $53 million a year, which will likely hamper their ability to rebuild their supporting cast.
In the long run, Seattle gives Johnston the best chance to eat with a quarterback who was more productive on 20+ yard passes last year than any starter in the NFL.
If he were to come over in a trade, Johnston could compete with Marquez Valdez-Scantling for the number three wide receiver role right away.
More Seahawks on SI stories
What Cooper Kupp said about Sam Darnold after first Seahawks practice
Devon Witherspoon’s trash-talking in midseason form at Seahawks OTAs
Seahawks RT Abe Lucas looks radically different after offseason slim-down
Seattle Seahawks insider makes the case to keep RB Kenneth Walker III