Seahawks RT Abe Lucas looks radically different after offseason slim-down
The Seattle Seahawks haven't had more than seven games from Abraham Lucas in each of the last two seasons as he's been working back from a chronic knee issue that he hopes to have gotten fixed before the 2024 season.
After a long road to recovery, Lucas managed to play seven of Seattle's final eight games last season. He was held out of the season finale, however, when the Seahawks had nothing to play for postseason-wise. For the first time since his rookie season (2022), Lucas is expected to step back into his full-time starting role in 2025.
Lucas is listed at 6-foot-6, 322 pounds on the Seattle roster. However, through his work over the last two seasons, he has undergone a fairly extreme body transformation. According to a social media post from Lucas, reposted by The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, he is looking slim at 325 pounds.
Even though he may look too slim, there's no reason to be concerned about Lucas' ability to play right tackle from a size standpoint. He's heavier than he was previously, but clearly added muscle and slimmed down. That should help Lucas, not hurt him. In theory, Lucas would be quicker and stronger, not the other way around.
Aesthetics are one thing, but all the Seahawks — and their fans — care about is how available Lucas will be this season. He has played in 13 games since the beginning of the 2023 season after emerging as the team's bona fide starter on the right side of the line. The revolving door Seattle had at that spot last season created instability along the front as the Seahawks frantically tried to temporarily plug the hole.
If the Seahawks can get a full, quality season from Lucas, it could be a huge step toward offensive line stability. Especially with rookie first-round guard Grey Zabel stepping into the lineup, the ceiling is looking higher for Seattle's current group.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks insider: Trey Hendrickson trade would make defense elite
Big and physical cornerback named Seahawks’ most exciting UDFA
Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe receives bold prediction for rookie season
ESPN analyst: Seahawks one of NFL’s least-improved teams in 2025