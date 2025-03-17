Seahawks predicted to sign ex-Bears second-rounder at their weakest position
News of Sam Darnold's unique contract structure confirms our prior: the Seattle Seahawks are having a tremendous offseason, with only one big exception. First, they turned Geno Smith into a third-round pick and Sam Darnold - a younger, cheaper, better quarterback on an obscenely team-friendly deal. Then they turned DK Metcalf into a second-round pick, Cooper Kupp and DeMarcus Lawrence. Meanwhile, they also managed to retain critical free agents Ernest Jones and Jarran Reed.
The only box they haven't checked is of course the most important one - the item that's at the top of the to-do list for every Seahawks fan: upgrading their offensive line. Last season Seattle's front five were as bad as ever, ranking worst in the NFC according to PFF and 31st in the league.
Despite their historic refusal to invest in veterans up front, there was some hope that this year general manager John Schneider would buck that trend and splurge on guards. Apparently they did try to sign top-ranked veteran guard Will Fries, but got outbid by the Minnesota Vikings.
So far the Seahawks have only made one addition in this department by signing former Baltimore Ravens lineman Josh Jones, who should serve as a swing tackle but won't bring Seattle any closer to beating conference contenders like the Rams, Lions and Eagles.
That may change soon, though. Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins is set to for a free-agent visit at the VMAC today, and there's speculation that he will sign. At least Cory Woodruf at FTW is predicting that he will, anyway.
"Jenkins is set to meet with the Seahawks, and that team desperately needs help on the offensive line. Jenkins could fill a guard spot instantly for the franchise."
Jenkins (6-foot-6, 321 pounds) was a 2021 second-round pick by the Bears out of Oklahoma State. He has appeared in 45 career games with Chicago, including 38 starts.
While he's listed as a guard Jenkins has experience at multiple positions, including left guard, right guard, and a little bit of left tackle. He spent the last two seasons at left guard, which is Seattle's biggest roster hole at the moment, so he projects as the starter there if he were to sign.
For what it's worth Pro Football Focus has given Jenkins solid grades throughout his career outside of his rookie season. In 2024 he came in at 75.4 overall, ranking 55th out of 135 guards. He peaked in 2022 with an 80.7 overall mark for playing at right guard.
The Seahawks don't necessarily have to sign Jenkins, but it would be a disappintment - and to come out of this free agency period without one decent guard would have to be considered a failure.
While we like what they've done so far, no matter what else Seattle does to the roster, it's probably not going to get this team any closer to winning a playoff game unless it directly relates to improving that offensive line.
