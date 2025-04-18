Disastrous Percy Harvin deal named worst Seahawks trade of all time
There was a time when NFL teams didn't make blockbuster trades. That's changed in recent years, with the Seattle Seahawks being involved in two massive deals this offseason alone. Not only did they send quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Seahawks also traded wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sending two of their top players away was risky for Seattle, but they've been rewarded for bold moves in the past. That includes when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and turned to Smith. Of course, not every move always works out. The Seahawks learned this the hard way when they traded for Percy Harvin in 2013.
MORE: Seahawks go all in to improve in the trenches in 3-round mock draft
Seattle sent a first and seventh-round pick in 2013 and a third-rounder in 2014 to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for Harvin. They quickly renegotiated a new contract, expecting him to open up their offense. That never happened, with Harvin playing in just six games for the Seahawks before they moved on.
His lack of impact is why he was named the team's worst trade of all-time by MSN.
"In a blockbuster deal, the Seattle Seahawks acquired wide receiver Percy Harvin from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a first, third, and a seventh-round pick. Harvin was an elite playmaker, especially during special teams in Minnesota. However, in Seattle, Harvin lasted just two seasons and scored just one offensive touchdown" — MSN
Harvin recorded 242 yards from scrimmage and had one touchdown for Seattle, eventually being sent to the New York Jets for a conditional pick, which ended up being a sixth-round selection.
As bad as that move was, their trade for Jamal Adams also deserves mention. Seattle sent safety Bradley McDougald, two first-round picks, and a third-rounder to the Jets for Adams and a fourth-round selection.
Adams played more than Harvin did, which might be why his addition wasn't considered the worst. Still, he was far from the player they hoped for as he became a liability in coverage and never suited up for more than 12 games in four seasons for the Seahawks.
