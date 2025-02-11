ESPN analyst: Seahawks are value early bet for Super Bowl 60
The Seattle Seahawks were the only team in the NFL to win 10 or more games in 2024 and not make the playoffs. All 14 teams that reached the postseason were double-digit-win teams.
But how close is Seattle to being in Super Bowl contention? Even if the odds aren't in their favor, ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak believes the Seahawks are a solid team to bet on heading into the 2025-26 season.
"I was on Seahawks and Cardinals divisional futures last year, and it looks like I was just too early on the Rams/49ers fade. I'm interested in going back to the well this year, as an aging Matthew Stafford creates uncertainty in Los Angeles, and while the 49ers are about to endure the post-Super Bowl exodus that they staved off last season," Solak wrote. "It's no surprise that both teams were in the news this week for upcoming veteran wide receiver trades -- they need to get younger, cheaper and faster.
"Meanwhile, the Seahawks endured plenty of in-season turmoil and came out fairly well. I love the offensive coordinator change to Klint Kubiak, who brings a dangerous Shanahan-inspired offense to Seattle, while head coach Mike Macdonald continues to consistently deliver above-average defenses. If the offensive line gets fixed, Seattle has all the pieces they need to win it all next year."
Solak's projection of Seattle as a value bet are based on ESPN Bet odds, which have the Seahawks at +5000 (50-1) to be Super Bowl 60 champions. Those odds are tied for the 17th-highest in the NFL the day after Super Bowl LIX concluded. Those odds, obviously, are subject to change immensely over the next few months, but they certainly aren't high on Seattle.
As Solak mentioned, Macdonald's defense endured personnel changes during the season and injuries to key players that prevented the unit from being 100 percent most of the campaign. On offense, the Seahawks were hamstrung by an inability to run the football.
Seattle's second season under Macdonald has a much higher ceiling than the first. Kubiak could be precisely what the team needed on offense, and that would go a long way for potentially vaulting the Seahawks into the postseason — and possibly the final game of the NFL season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks predicted to miss playoffs again in 2025
Klint Kubiak expected to 'accentuate and highlight' Seahawks playmakers
Steelers do not want ex-Seahawks star Russell Wilson back ‘at all’
Mike Macdonald believes Seahawks can win title with Geno Smith