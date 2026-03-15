The Seahawks' Biggest Free Agency Need After One Week

The Seattle Seahawks are done with the first week of free agency, but their biggest need remains the same.

After Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs early in the legal tampering period, the Seahawks needed to add a running back. Despite signing Emanuel Wilson, the Seahawks still have the running back spot as their biggest need.

"A healthy lead running back. Seattle’s roster has seven running backs: Zach Charbonnet, George Holani, Cam Akers, Velus Jones Jr., Kenny McIntosh, Jacardia Wright and Emanuel Wilson, who has agreed to a one-year, $2 million free-agent contract," Dugar wrote. Charbonnet is most equipped to take over the lead role vacated by Kenneth Walker III, but he just had surgery last month to repair his torn ACL.

"Wilson had some strong performances in Green Bay as Josh Jacobs’ backup, and McIntosh (also coming off a torn ACL) and Holani have shown flashes as well, but there’s a reason general manager John Schneider had this to say about their running back spot on Thursday: 'We love the guys on our team right now but we’ll be continuing to look at that position.'"

Seahawks Still Have Big Need at RB

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

There is a lot of potential for the Seahawks at the running back spot, but there isn't a solidified plan. There doesn't need to be one at this point in the offseason, but there are a lot of question marks surrounding how the rushing attack is going to work.

The Seahawks' offense was so successful last season due to the run game, so if it were to take a major step back, the team might not be around the same tier as it was this past season.

With the top free agents all signing elsewhere, it appears the Seahawks will be looking towards the draft to find someone that can be the lead back in the offense. There are a few players that can fill in this void, like Notre Dame's Jadarian Price and Washington's Jonah Coleman, but it still remains a mystery as to who will lead the Seahawks in rushing next season.

The Seahawks will keep an eye on the position for the next couple of days before moving their focus to the draft, which takes place next month.

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