Klint Kubiak expected to 'accentuate and highlight' Seahawks playmakers
With a loaded roster of playmakers, the Seattle Seahawks' inconsistencies on offense in 2024 were frustrating enough for first-year head coach Mike Macdonald to move on from offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one season.
Former New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has since filled the role. With the final Sunday of the 2024-25 NFL season over, Kubiak and Macdonald can begin gearing up to improve the unit next season.
Macdonald discussed his expectations and admiration for Kubiak in a recent interview with FOX 13 Seattle's Aaron Levine, stating he anticipates better use of the Seahawks' stars.
“I’ve known him and his dad [Gary Kubiak] for a long time, and just so much respect for him and his family," Macdonald said of Kubiak. "I think what’s cool is that he’s able to use the entire roster. He’s able to kind of accentuate and highlight some of the players … at any given position. You look at where [Saints running back] Alvin Kamara started out his season last year, Derek Carr was playing at a high level at quarterback. Kirk Cousins back in Minnesota was playing probably the best ball of his career when Klint was coaching him. Justin Jefferson was a first-year player and had a ton of catches his rookie year and had a big-time game.”
New Orleans had a hot start to the 2024 season under Kubiak, posting a combined 91 points in the first two games. The Saints then averaged just 16.6 points per game over their next seven games, which were all losses. Head coach Dennis Allen was fired after Week 9, and the team won just three more games all season (finished 5-12).
As Minnesota's offensive coordinator in 2021, Kubiak and the Vikings ranked 12th in total yards, 14th in scoring and had the 11th-ranked pass offense with Kirk Cousins under center. The offense also tied for first in turnovers, turning the ball over just 13 times.
Cousins had one of the best statistical seasons of his career, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions
“So those are the things that we respect about Klint," Macdonald added, "and how he builds it and understanding how to take advantage of guys’ strengths and mitigate weaknesses.”
Macdonald also expects Kubiak to maximize wide receiver DK Metcalf's talents. Metcalf had an excellent start to the 2024 season before a knee injury held him out Weeks 8-9. Once he returned, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had emerged as the team's leading receiver.
“Well, [Metcalf] is a main focal point behind it. I mean, you have to [focus on him]," Macdonald said. "This guy is an absolute force back there — he’s such a unique player. But we’ve got to do a better job of accentuating those strengths and they can feel a force throughout the season. He was off to a great start last year, and then the injury I think probably [made him] take a step back in the second half of the season, which is unfortunate. This is a guy that, we’ll figure out ways to move him around, and Klint has a history of doing that, whether it was with Justin Jefferson, Chris Olave last year in New Orleans, [he’s] just done a great job of that.”
Fixing Seattle's porous offensive line will be the toughest task for Kubiak, but that starts with free agency, the draft and new OL coach John Benton. Kubiak has more NFL experience than Grubb, which should at least put him immediately ahead of the curve.
