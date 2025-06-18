All Seahawks

Seahawks' 2025 draft class completely snubbed from NFL.com's All-Rookie Team

Not a single member of Seattle's 2025 draft class made NFL.com's projected All-Rookie Team for upcoming season

Matt Urben

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel is selected as the No. 18 pick by the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel is selected as the No. 18 pick by the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks left the 2025 NFL draft with 11 new players, including a few potential Day 1 starters and a handful of high-upside developmental prospects. The team's draft class was widely praised for its combination of value and need.

In Round 1, the Seahawks landed versatile North Dakota offensive lineman Grey Zabel, who's projected to start at left guard this season. While he wasn't the flashiest pick, Zabel represents a healthy balance between drafting for need and value.

Seattle's Day 2 picks were more highly regarded. The team traded up to pick No. 35 overall to select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori and moved up again for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in Round 3.

The Seahawks also received praise for landing Miami tight end Eljiah Arroyo and wide receiver Tory Horton. However, not a single member of the team's draft class made NFL.com's 2025 All-Rookie Team.

Obviously, since the season hasn't even started yet, this list is just a projection. Still, it's hard to comprehend how all 11 Seahawks rookies were passed over.

NFL.com's Gennaro Filice wanted to avoid focusing only on first-round picks for his list.

"When you're tasked with predicting which rookies will provide the greatest returns in Year 1, the obvious temptation is to spotlight all the first-round picks," explained Filice. "But where's the fun in that?"

Somehow, despite having 10 non-first-round picks to choose from, Seattle was totally snubbed. Zabel arguably had the best case to be on the projected All-Rookie Team.

GZ
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel (OL50) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Instead, Filice went with Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker at one guard spot, and Jacksonville Jaguars third-round pick Wyatt Milum at the other.

Emmanwori was passed over for the two starting safety spots in favor of Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Malaki Starks and Atlanta Falcons third-round pick Xavier Watts.

We'll see if Seattle's rookies get the last laugh once the 2025 NFL season is all said and done. Training camp officially kicks off in July for all 32 teams.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Leonard Williams names something Seahawks have most NFL teams don’t

Mike Macdonald reveals the Seahawks’ new pecking order at wide receiver

What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said about Grey Zabel’s progress

Analyst says ‘everyone wins’ in the Seahawks-Raiders Geno Smith trade

Published
Matt Urben
MATT URBEN

Matt Urben is a sportswriter for multiple outlets, including MLive.com and USA TODAY Sports Media Group. He has covered numerous NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Matt grew up in Michigan, where he currently resides with his fiancé and dog. He is a graduate of MPI Film School and the University of Michigan.