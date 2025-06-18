Seahawks' 2025 draft class completely snubbed from NFL.com's All-Rookie Team
The Seattle Seahawks left the 2025 NFL draft with 11 new players, including a few potential Day 1 starters and a handful of high-upside developmental prospects. The team's draft class was widely praised for its combination of value and need.
In Round 1, the Seahawks landed versatile North Dakota offensive lineman Grey Zabel, who's projected to start at left guard this season. While he wasn't the flashiest pick, Zabel represents a healthy balance between drafting for need and value.
Seattle's Day 2 picks were more highly regarded. The team traded up to pick No. 35 overall to select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori and moved up again for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in Round 3.
The Seahawks also received praise for landing Miami tight end Eljiah Arroyo and wide receiver Tory Horton. However, not a single member of the team's draft class made NFL.com's 2025 All-Rookie Team.
Obviously, since the season hasn't even started yet, this list is just a projection. Still, it's hard to comprehend how all 11 Seahawks rookies were passed over.
NFL.com's Gennaro Filice wanted to avoid focusing only on first-round picks for his list.
"When you're tasked with predicting which rookies will provide the greatest returns in Year 1, the obvious temptation is to spotlight all the first-round picks," explained Filice. "But where's the fun in that?"
Somehow, despite having 10 non-first-round picks to choose from, Seattle was totally snubbed. Zabel arguably had the best case to be on the projected All-Rookie Team.
Instead, Filice went with Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker at one guard spot, and Jacksonville Jaguars third-round pick Wyatt Milum at the other.
Emmanwori was passed over for the two starting safety spots in favor of Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Malaki Starks and Atlanta Falcons third-round pick Xavier Watts.
We'll see if Seattle's rookies get the last laugh once the 2025 NFL season is all said and done. Training camp officially kicks off in July for all 32 teams.
