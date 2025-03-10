Seattle Seahawks closing in on top 5 teams with most 2025 NFL draft capital
You could forgive Seattle Seahawks fans for thinking that the sky is falling right now. After seeing their both theirstarting quarterback and their star wide receiver traded in the space of 48 hours, it seems like anything is possible going into the NFL's legal tampering period to begin free agency.
If the Seahawks don't manage to sign Sam Darnold then the decision to effectively blow up their passing game is going to lose a lot of its shine. However, the team has set itself up well to engineer a dramatic rebuild this offseason. For one thing, the Geno Smith and DK Metcalf trades and the Tyler Lockett cut freed up around $60 million in salary cap room.
Even better, the Seahawks snagged a near top-50 pick from the Steelers for Metcalf and another top-100 pick from the Raiders for Geno Smith. These additions give Seattle a huge boost in total draft capital, and they now rank just outside the top five teams in that department. Here's how they rank, according to Tankathon.
2025 NFL draft capital rankings
1. Cleveland Browns: 12 picks, 1,204 value
2. Jacksonville Jaguars: 10 picks 1,112.8 value
3. San Francisco 49ers: 12 picks, 1,075.0 value
4. Tennessee Titans: 8 picks, 1,038 value
5. New England Patriots: 9 picks, 1,029.6 value
6. Seattle Seahawks: 10 picks, 984.4 value
This sets up the Seahawks to address all of their offensive needs in one draft class, assuming that they check at least a couple boxes in the coming days in free agency. Expect Seattle to sign a veteran quarterback - which should not preclude them from drafting another but likely will given the organization'sh history. The Seahawks should also plan to draft one receiver and sign another to fill the void left behind by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
After those top-two most-dire needs are met, general manager John Schneider can turn hs attention to the team's (formerly) most-important item on their offseason to-do-list: radically upgrade an offensive line that's been one of the league's worst for over a decade. If they can't get that critical job done, then none of their other moves are going to move the needle much.
