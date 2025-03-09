Seahawks expected to sign Sam Darnold but another NFL team is lurking
After sending Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seattle Seahawks have been linked to Sam Darnold in free agency. Darnold is the top quarterback on the open market after a great season with the Minnesota Vikings. Now, there's a new team in the mix for his services.
The league's legal tampering period kicks off on Monday at noon and Dianna Russini says the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to make an offer to Darnold. Teams won't be able to officially sign anyone until Wednesday, March 12 at 4:00 p.m. EST, but the veteran quarterback should be one of the first names signed.
She added that Darnold is still expected to sign with the Seahawks, but they're going to have competition.
Pittsburgh had former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson under center in 2024 but they don't intend to bring him back. They also had Justin Fields, who suddenly becomes an option for the Seahawks if Darnold heads to the Steel City.
The No. 3 overall pick out of USC in 2018, Darnold has had a roller-coaster career. He spent three seasons with the New York Jets befofe being traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He started out playing well but was sidelined due to an injury. In 2022, he lost his job to Baker Mayfield, who was the No. 1 pick in 2018.
Darnold spent 2023 as the backup to Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers before finding new life with Minnesota, where he took over when rookie J.J. McCarthy was injured in the preseason.
In Seattle, he would be the unquestioned starter, something that hasn't happened for him in several years.
