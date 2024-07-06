Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Is Dre'Mont Jones Primed For Resurgent Season?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
All of a sudden, the Seahawks have a vaunted defensive line. Where does Dre'Mont Jones fit in? What can we expect from him under this new scheme?
Background
Jones was a standout at Ohio State in 2018, being named an All-American, on a team that won the Big 10 and the Rose Bowl. He also became the first Ohio State defensive lineman in recorded history to score two touchdowns in one season. The Denver Broncos drafted him in the third round of the 2019 draft. He steadily improved in his four seasons in Denver, capping it off with 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss in 2022.
The Seahawks signed him to a three-year contract worth $51.5 million in March of 2023. Unfortunately, he did not live up to the billing in his first season, totaling 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss, a drop-off from his last year in Denver. However, his 43 pressures per Pro Football Focus were just two shy of his previous career high. The Seahawks feel there is much more in the tank for Jones moving forward.
Best Case Scenario
The slight position and scheme change unlock a new level for the talented Ohio native. He is able to recapture his production from 2022 in Denver and even surpass it. He flirts with double-digit sacks in his new role has EDGE rusher while mixing up looks along the defensive line. He provides a solid tandem opposite Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe. This allows the defensive coaching staff to get creative with stunts and pass rushing sets, unlocking the potential of his fellow defensive lineman, including first-round pick Byron Murphy II.
Worst Case Scenario
Jones is unable to take advantage of a new scheme and new coaching staff. The team is unable to find a good spot for him. Moving more to an EDGE role does not work out as fans and coaches hoped it would. He is surpassed in production by Derick Hall and Darrell Taylor, falling out of favor and down the depth chart. That would make his contract something of an albatross.
What to Expect in 2024
As mentioned, it is expected that Jones will be more in a true EDGE role versus sliding inside to a 5-tech end spot. Last season, his snaps were nearly a 50/50 split between EDGE and a true 5-tech defensive end. That split should more heavily favor the EDGE side this season with Macdonald at the helm. That should suit Jones' skillset better as a pass rusher. However, the coaching staff also values his versatility. He may bounce around the line, depending on favorable matchups. If Jones realizes his potential, the Seahawks will have one of the more underrated groups of solid EDGE rushers in Jones, Nwosu, and Mafe.