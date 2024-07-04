Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Christian Haynes Earn Starting Job From Day 1?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Coming into the league after starting four years at UConn, Christian Haynes earn a starting spot on the offensive line as a rookie?
Background
A two-star recruit out of Bowie, Maryland, Haynes committed to Connecticut in the recruiting class of 2018. He played in just 60 snaps as a true freshman in 2018 and didn't play in the COVID season of 2020, but racked up over 800 snaps in his other four seasons in Storrs. While he's a mauler in the running game, Haynes' best grades came in pass blocking with a 91.0 Pro Football Focus grade in 2022, when he allowed single digit pressures. After a strong week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, the Seahawks selected Haynes at 81st overall with the idea that he could be a future starter at guard, potentially battling for a lineup spot right away.
Scheme Fit
At 6-3 and 317 pounds, Haynes is a physical brute who can move men with ease. He thrives more in gap running concepts, something that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has ran in the past, including at a 54 percent rate at Washington a year ago. Even though blocking gap-schemed runs is his forte, Haynes has the required athleticism to thrive in zone concepts as well.
Best Case Scenario
Haynes bursts out of the gate during training camp and holds his own against the likes of Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II, outshining incumbent Anthony Bradford and upstart second-year player McClendon Curtis. Seahawks Vice President of Player Personnel Trent Kirchner said that Haynes has a "big ole ass" and his power matches it, adding a bunch to the front line.
Worst Case Scenario
Despite having the power profile to thrive inside, Haynes shows poor technique in adjusting to the NFL level, particularly with hand usage. His adequate foot speed is exposed by the quick defensive line in training camp and it's evident he needs some time to develop before becoming a starter, leading him to sit most of his rookie season with Bradford maintaining the job.
What to Expect in 2024
Coming into the league as a decorated two-time All-American, Haynes arrives as a fascinating prospect for the Seahawks. They need improvements on the interior in the worst way to bolster one of the weakest line groups in the National Football League. While they did invest in both Bradford and center Olu Oluwatimi just two years ago, they need to keep throwing calculated darts at the problem until it's fixed, and the ex-UConn star could be the solution they have been seeking.
As a third-round pick, Haynes wasn't picked to be a starter immediately and won't be handed the job. However, he will be given a chance to earn it. Bradford didn't impress during his stint as a starter in 2023 and that battle will wage during training camp, especially with Curtis seeing the bulk of first-team reps in the offseason program and surfacing as a viable third competitor. Offering the highest floor and ceiling, Haynes should be viewed as the front runner to earn the starting right guard job from day one and play well during his rookie campaign, but he will have to get off to a quick start in training camp to do so.
