Analyst ranks Seahawks' awesome 2025 NFL draft class No. 1 in the NFC
The reviews are in - and the critics love the Seattle Seahawks' 2025 draft class as much as moviegoers are sinking their teeth into the smash-hit Sinners. The Seahawks landed a fascinating bunch of NFL prospects this past weekend, including a massive upgrade at guard, a lethal weapon at safety, a boom-or-bust quarterbak and a couple of potential gems on Day 3.
While you can argue that they didn't do enough to address their interior offensive line (we certainly do) it's tough to say that the Seahawks didn't come out like bandits from this draft class.
According to some this is even the best draft class in the entire NFC. Gilberto Manzano at Sports Illusrated has Seattle's draft No. 1 in the conference, and as an added bonus the 49ers' class came in at the bottom of his list.
"The Seahawks nailed the draft with a blend of immediate impact players and intriguing prospects who could help in the future after some seasoning... But the most intriguing draft pick is the ultra-athletic Milroe, who can help as a red zone threat as a rookie while he gets time to develop into a starter or quality backup—depending on how Sam Darnold does in Seattle."
Trading away Geno Smith was an admittedly risky move - and a lot of analysts apparently believe the Seahawks are taking a step down giving the ball to Sam Darnold. However, since that trade was made Seattle has continued remaking the backfield - cutting Jaren Hall and trading Sam Howell and bringing back Drew Lock and drafting Jalen Milroe.
That's a lot of changes to take in - but it's pretty clear from this vantage point that the Seahawks are better and significantly deeper at the quarterback than they were at this time last year.
So, how much does this conference-best draft class help Seattle close the gap with NFC contenders like Philadelphia and Detroit? That can only be answered during the season, but at least on paper the Seahawks are inching closer to contender status.
