3 pressing questions for the Seattle Seahawks' 2025 NFL draft class
Some teams around the league may have put together better overall draft classes in terms of total value. However, it's tough to argue that any of them have a more interesting group than the 11 picks the Seattle Seahawks made this past weekend in the 2025 NFL draft.
Among other things, this crop of rookies features a top-ranked, beer-swilling, Settlers of Catan playing farmboy who loves to pancake people, a familiar-looking defensive demon who can apparate anywhere on the field and the most boom-or-bust quarterback by far in the entire draft. As per usual, this is also a really strong group of prospects when it comes to athletic testing, regardless of the positions they play.
Nevertheless, we do have some questions. Here are the three biggest ones that come to mind as we get to know the latest generation of Seahawks.
Did they do enough for the interior offensive line?
The Grey Zabel pick inspired some real hope that the Seahawks were finally going to really settle in and make a massive investment in their offensive line. It turns out that wasn't in general manager John Schneider's plan, though. Even though they still have two massive holes to fill between left guard and right tackle, Seattle didn't make another OL pick until the sixth round. In the meantime, they found the capital to draft a fullback and two prospects at non-OL positions who are both coming off major knee injuries.
It gets even better, though. The two late Day 3 picks the Seahawks made were both almost exclusively tackles in college, but the plan is apparently to play both of them at guard - because that's worked out so well in the past. They also did not find room to pick a center, even though they had plenty of early draft picks to get it done.
While it wouldn't be fair to judge this entire draft class based on how much they improved those three positions inside, the results are somewhat disappointing, even with the big upgrade Zabel provides. From our perspective, Schneider needed to make at least one more iOL pick before Day 3 - and you could argue for two.
What's the right way to develop Jalen Milroe?
The best actual football player in the bunch might be do-it-all DB Nick Emmanwori, who the Seahawks traded up for early in the second round. However, the most interesting prospect is of course the quarterback that they took late in the third. Alabama's Jalen Milroe was one of the team's official top-30 visits and was ranked as a top-five prospect at his position. Nevertheless, it came as a huge surprise that Seattle actually made a quarterback pick early in the draft, the last one having been Russell Wilson - also in Round 3 - back in 2012.
There's no question that Milroe has some superb traits, including 1% arm power and a rushing game that's drawn comparisons to both Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, the two best rushing quarterbacks of all time. Then again, Milroe still has a lot of growing to do, especially in the short and intermediate parts of the field and needing to develop more touch rather than relying on zip so much.
The question is really what's the best way for Milroe to work on those parts of his game and live up to his potential when he's the third QB on the depth chart? Seattle is committed to Sam Darnold starting or 2025 and Drew Lock has the top backup position locked down. That means unless Darnold bombs and Lock gets injured - or vice-versa - we're not likely to see Milroe appear in a regular season game anytime soon.
Maybe that's for the best given how raw his game is right now, but the fact is the only way quarterbacks really develop is by getting reps in live situations - and the preseason doesn't count. Head coach Mike Macdonald has to decide whether he should keep Milroe on the sidelines no matter what happens these next two seasons - or if he should get him out there at the first reasonable opportunity.
Where's the cornerback pick?
For the most part, the Seahawks hit all their immediate roster needs (not counting center and right guard) and took advantage of the best parts of this draft class. One key position where we expected a pick but didn't see one was cornerback.
Seattle has three solid projected starters here with Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe outside and Devon Witherspoon in the slot for most snaps - but the depth behind them is seriously lacking - especially after trading Mike Jackson to Carolina last year for some reason we can't discern.
If any one of those top three corners gets injured, the Seahawks' relative lack of depth at corner is going to get exposed in a bad way by the first sharp QB-OC combo they come across. Perhaps this is a position that can still be addressed before the season begins. If that's not on the list, Seattle runs the risk of realizing their mistake really late in the game - such as the second week of the preseason - and at that point their options for upgrades will be pretty limited.
