All Seahawks

2025 NFL draft: Analyst says Seahawks got two top-50 picks in fifth round

The Seahawks rolled the dice on two players, who could be steals.

Randy Gurzi

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills celebrates after a sack against the Louisville Cardinals.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills celebrates after a sack against the Louisville Cardinals. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks filled several needs during the 2025 NFL draft, beginning with the addition of North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel. He fills a huge hole at guard, which should help Sam Darnold feel more comfortable in the pocket.

Their next three picks were all intriguing as well. They took South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori and Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo in Round 2. In Round 3, it was Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. All of those players have been discussed at length, but Daniel Jeremiah is also raving about two prospects added in Round 5.

MORE: Seahawks great Tyler Lockett introduces himself to Titans with pure class

During an appearance on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, Jeremiah said he was a big fan of Notre Dame defensive tackle Rylie Mills and Colorado State receiver Tory Horton Jr. In fact, he believes both would be top-50 players if they weren’t injured in 2024.

Notre Dame DT Rylie Mills celebrates getting a sack during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills celebrates getting a sack during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into the draft, Jeremiah had Mills as No. 108, which means he was already a great value at No. 150. However, Jeremiah said he would have been much higher if healthy.

“If he can come back and be healthy, he would have been in my top 50 players. When I watched him on tape and he was healthy at Notre Dame, I thought he was a top-50 pick. I love him.”

Colorado State WR Tory Horton celebrates a first down during a home game against San Jose State.
Colorado State's Tory Horton celebrates a first down during a home game against San Jose State. / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Horton was another steal at No. 166, with Jeremiah saying he should have never been in the fifth round.

“He just fell because of some medical stuff. “He should never have been there (in the fifth round), talent-wise, at that point in time. … The ’23 tape makes him a top-50 pick every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

He still had Horton at No. 73, even after his knee injury.

We’ll have to wait to see if both can rebound from their injuries, but if they do, the Seahawks will look brilliant.

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL power rankings say Seahawks rival had worst offseason of any team

Insider says Jalen Milroe was best-case scenario at QB for the Seahawks

NFL analyst names favorite Seattle Seahawks pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Seattle Seahawks 53-man roster projection: 10 offensive linemen make cut

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Draft