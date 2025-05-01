2025 NFL draft: Analyst says Seahawks got two top-50 picks in fifth round
The Seattle Seahawks filled several needs during the 2025 NFL draft, beginning with the addition of North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel. He fills a huge hole at guard, which should help Sam Darnold feel more comfortable in the pocket.
Their next three picks were all intriguing as well. They took South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori and Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo in Round 2. In Round 3, it was Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. All of those players have been discussed at length, but Daniel Jeremiah is also raving about two prospects added in Round 5.
During an appearance on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, Jeremiah said he was a big fan of Notre Dame defensive tackle Rylie Mills and Colorado State receiver Tory Horton Jr. In fact, he believes both would be top-50 players if they weren’t injured in 2024.
Heading into the draft, Jeremiah had Mills as No. 108, which means he was already a great value at No. 150. However, Jeremiah said he would have been much higher if healthy.
“If he can come back and be healthy, he would have been in my top 50 players. When I watched him on tape and he was healthy at Notre Dame, I thought he was a top-50 pick. I love him.”
Horton was another steal at No. 166, with Jeremiah saying he should have never been in the fifth round.
“He just fell because of some medical stuff. “He should never have been there (in the fifth round), talent-wise, at that point in time. … The ’23 tape makes him a top-50 pick every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”
He still had Horton at No. 73, even after his knee injury.
We’ll have to wait to see if both can rebound from their injuries, but if they do, the Seahawks will look brilliant.
